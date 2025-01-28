Dricus du Plessis gets honest about making Sean Strickland cry for trying to "bully" him: "Try to be a smarta*s, I'll put you in your place"

Dricus du Plessis recently voiced his belief in making his opponents suffer before the fight, as seen by the press conference before the Sean Strickland fight last year at UFC 297. According to du Plessis, no one can mentally overpower him since he studies his opponent, refuting reports that he practices trash talk before fights.

Despite being a notorious trash-talker, Strickland was moved to tears by du Plessis' pre-fight press conference remarks. While the reigning champion does not say anything notably funny, his comments are scathing and personal, especially to his opponent.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports Australia, du Plessis opened up about him getting under his opponents' skin, saying:

''Pre-rehearsed is hard to say because people always ask me do I practice these things? I just know my opponent inside out now when it comes to me and fighting, this is my life, I know everything there is to know. I don't go to any press conference to say, 'I'm going to say this, this is what I'm going to say to you, get under your skin.' I give you the chance to be respectful and if you try to bully me and try to be disrespectful and try to be a smart a*s, I will put you in your place.''

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (6:10):

Du Plessis and Strickland are set for a rematch at UFC 312 on Feb. 9 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. 'Stillknocks' became the first fighter to submit Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, marking his first title defense after a controversial split decision victory over the American at UFC 297.

Dricus du Plessis slams Sean Strickland for his ridiculous challenge

Ahead of the UFC 312 matchup, Sean Strickland challenged Dricus du Plessis for a stand-up fight, which the 31-year-old brushed off by saying that the former champion should switch to boxing if he only wants to trade hands.

In the aforementioned interview with Fox Sports Australia, du Plessis bashed Strickland, saying:

''If you want to make pacts about us just standing up, go do boxing. I don’t go into fights thinking I have to stand up or take the guy down. I do what the situation tells me to do. That’s what MMA fighters do. I’m comfortable everywhere...if the opportunity comes to get a takedown, it’s a decision you have to make immediately. If you see the moment, you take it.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

