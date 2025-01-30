Dricus du Plessis gives honest reaction to Kamaru Usman including him in "Four Horsemen" of Africa alongside Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou

Dricus du Plessis has embraced Kamaru Usman’s recognition after the former welterweight champion included him in the exclusive group of African UFC champions.

Du Plessis retained his middleweight title at UFC 305, submitting Israel Adesanya in a hard-fought battle in Perth, Australia. His victory solidified his place as the fourth UFC champion of African descent, following Usman, Adesanya, and Francis Ngannou.

Despite past tensions, Usman acknowledged du Plessis’ achievement, expanding the 'Three African Kings' moniker to the “Four Horsemen.” He stated:

“Dricus du Plessis is the fourth African champion right now, so there are four horsemen. We’ve moved on from the three kings to where now it’s four horsemen.”

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Du Plessis repeatedly reiterated that he was the first true Africa-based champion, dismissing his predecessors' ties to the continent since they left. This led to friction, particularly with Adesanya and Usman, who previously took offense to the remarks.

However, du Plessis welcomed Usman’s acknowledgment, calling it an honor:

“I think it's incredible. I think sport brings people together. I mean there's rivalries, of course, because at the end of day, we're getting in there trying to kill each other but it's nothing personal especially to me. It's business and you know, Kamaru saying that, it's incredible. I mean it's a massive honor for me to be a part of that group… What the four of us have achieved is incredible and for me being a part of that you know. it's amazing and I appreciate it.”

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (9:47):

Dricus du Plessis weighs in on a potential fight against Islam Makhachev

Dricus du Plessis has responded to Islam Makhachev’s suggestion of a middleweight showdown, acknowledging the challenge but expressing skepticism.

Following his dominant submission win over Renato Moicano at UFC 311, Makhachev hinted at moving up two weight classes to face du Plessis. With his close ties to welterweight champion Belal Muhammad making a title shot there unlikely, Makhachev sees middleweight as an alternative.

However, du Plessis remains focused on his upcoming fight and isn’t taking the callout too seriously. Speaking to Main Event, he praised Makhachev’s skills but dismissed the idea that the lightweight champ could handle the size and power difference:

"It’s hard to really think and take it seriously right now, I’ve got a big fight coming up, so I didn’t make anything of it. If we get to a situation where we are not at right now — he’s an incredible fighter, make no mistake. He was so incredibly good against Moicano. He proved once again why he is the pound-for-pound best in the world."

He added:

"[But] I don’t care how good you are — he obviously trains with 185ers in his gym, so he knows. He doesn’t train against me. Believe me, it’s not the same thing. Even on a technical level, the standup. His wrestling and grappling is phenomenal. I’d just overpower him, that’s what I think.”

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (12:53) :

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.