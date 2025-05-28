Dricus du Plessis highlights South Africa's accolades as he delivers fierce warning

Dricus du Plessis recently shed light on the impressive accolades being accomplished by South African athletes and delivered a fierce warning in the process. Du Plessis is among the talented athletes from South Africa and has represented them well with his own achievements in the UFC.

'Stillknocks' is currently the reigning UFC middleweight champion and has successfully retained his title on two occasions, including a submission win over Israel Adesanya and a unanimous decision win over Sean Strickland.

Du Plessis recently shared a post to his Instagram story, which lists the sports that are currently being ruled by South African athletes. The post was a fierce warning to the others that the athlete, including him are not meant to be taken lightly. He wrote:

"Just a thought of something this morning. Don't play with South Africa. Rugby world champions - South Africa. World's strongest man - South Africa. UFC champion - South Africa. Boxing bridgerweight world champion - South Africa. Fastest 100m sprinter in the world right now - South Africa. Muay Thai world champion - South Africa."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' Instagram story below:

Dricus du Plessis' Instagram story on South African dominance in sports [Image courtesy: @dricusduplessis on Instagram]

Dricus du Plessis issues fierce warning to future opponents who overlook his abilities

Dricus du Plessis also issued a fierce warning to his future opponents who overlook his abilities and are confident that they could dethrone him as UFC middleweight champion.

Du Plessis posted a training photo to his Instagram account along with a caption mentioning that his opponents will realize how difficult of a matchup he is. He wrote:

"I don't care how good you think you are, how tough, how fit or how strong, when you step into the octagon with me, it will be a first time experience and not a pleasant one, that's a promise. As we say in [South Africa], built different!"

Check out Dricus du Plessis' Instagram post below:

