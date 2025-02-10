  • home icon
  Dricus du Plessis' in-cage reaction to "ugly" Sean Strickland breaking his nose has fans rolling on the floor laughing: "He's the kindest sh*t talker"

Dricus du Plessis' in-cage reaction to "ugly" Sean Strickland breaking his nose has fans rolling on the floor laughing: "He’s the kindest sh*t talker"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Feb 10, 2025 03:47 GMT
Fans react to Dricus du Plessis (left) mocking Sean Strickland (right) for his nose injury at UFC 312. [Images courtesy: @ufc and @ufcespanol on Instagram]
Fans react to Dricus du Plessis (left) mocking Sean Strickland (right) for his nose injury at UFC 312. [Images courtesy: @ufc and @ufcespanol on Instagram]

Dricus du Plessis addressing Sean Strickland's nose injury has caught the attention of MMA fans worldwide. While many praised du Plessis' sense of humor, others ridiculed the reigning champion for being self-centered.

Du Plessis returned to the octagon this weekend to defend his middleweight title in a rematch against Strickland at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. He entered the title fight hoping to silence those who questioned his abilities after their first meeting at UFC 297 when many were skeptical of du Plessis' split decision victory.

'Stillknocks' spent most of the time inside the cage displaying his sharp striking and unrelenting pressure, which Strickland couldn't manage. This led to 'Tarzan' suffering a nose break in the fourth round, paving the door for du Plessis' triumph. After five hard-fought rounds, the South African got his hand raised by unanimous decision.

During the post-fight press conference, du Plessis revealed his thoughts after witnessing Strickland's horrific nose injury, saying:

''He [Strickland] was ugly before. When I hit him in the nose I went, 'wow', I couldn't believe he got uglier I was like, 'wow' and I was like, 'oh your nose is so screwed up now'...he kept pushing it to the same side it was already broken to. And I was thinking to myself, 'bro the other way.'''

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (via Happy Punch's X post):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''He’s the kindest sh*t talker.''

Another one stated:

''Kicking the guy while hes down. Cant wait for the a*s whooping chimaev will give him''

Other fans wrote:

''Gotta love DDP guys an absolute beast. Chimaev will have a tough time w this monster''
''He is ugly and his character too''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Dricus du Plessis wants Sean Strickland to take on Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland was unsuccessful in his title bid against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312, suffering a unanimous decision loss. Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya is coming off a second-round knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

In the aforementioned post-fight press conference, du Plessis expressed his desire to see the two former champions square off in a rematch, saying:

''I know what’s going to happen next. I can almost guarantee you what’s happening next: Is there any bets that he’s fighting Adesanya next? I just thought of that. … I think the Adesanya rematch will be amazing. That’s what’s going to happen. It’s going to be a Fight Night main event. I know it.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

