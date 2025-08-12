Dricus du Plessis issues bold preview of Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho at UFC Paris: "I think he's more all-around"

With Dricus du Plessis set to defend his title against Khamzat Chimaev later this week at UFC 319, many view the upcoming UFC Paris clash between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho as the one that will decide the next title challenger.

Both men are at the peak of their powers and are on credible runs. 'The Natural' is undefeated in the UFC with seven wins, and Imavov is unbeaten in his last five outings, most recently knocking out Israel Adesanya in February.

Du Plessis sees Borralho getting the better of his opponent. Speaking to CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri in the lead up to the upcoming pay-per-view, 'Stillknocks' addressed who in the middleweight leader board he would fancy fighting after Chimaev.

Evidently, the South African is itching to get into the octagon with the wrestling maestro and has no eyes for other contenders at this point. That, however, did not stop him from sharing a prediction for the UFC Paris clash. Du Plessis said:

"Imavov has put in some work, and Caio Borralho, I rate him, I think he's a really good fighter. I do think Caio Borralho beats Imavov, in my opinion. I think he's more all-around. Neither one of those fights really gets me excited right now. I'm fighting Khamzat Chimaev [UFC 319 on Saturday]. That's the only thing that gets me excited right now."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments on Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho below (10:39):

Dricus du Plessis deems his UFC resume vastly superior to Khamzat Chimaev's

Dricus du Plessis has never been one to side-step tough fights. One look at the South African's profile and it's evident that he took the hard road to the title. His defenses have also come against the cream of the crop, like Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Du Plessis has been chasing a fight against divisional bogeyman Khamzat Chimaev ever since his win over Adesanya.

However, despite 'Borz's' exploits against top-tier opposition, including Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman, the middleweight champion doesn't consider the Chechen-born Emirati fighter's resume remotely comparable to his own.

During the same interview, 'Stillkocks' said:

"Up until two weeks ago, I had beaten four of the guys in the top five [at middleweight]... It is the ultimate goal, to be the greatest to ever do this... It's not about how many guys you beat, it's not how long you were at the top. It's about who you beat while you were there... If you look at me and Khamzat, he's got eight wins in the UFC, I'm nine. Just go compare our resumes, it's not even, it's ridiculous."

