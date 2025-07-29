  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Caio Borralho slammed by UFC Paris rival over Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev back up claim

Caio Borralho slammed by UFC Paris rival over Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev back up claim

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Jul 29, 2025 03:23 GMT
Caio Borralho (inset) claims he
Caio Borralho (inset) claims he's the backup fighter for Dricus du Plessis (left) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Nassourdine Imavov fired back at Caio Borralho for claiming he was the official backup for the upcoming middleweight title fight at UFC 319. Imavov was previously linked to the same role before taking the headliner spot against Borralho in Paris.

Ad

Speaking in a recent appearance on Real MMA Today, the Brazilian contender said:

"I told you, Imavov is not the guy that makes the rules in this f*cking room, and I told everyone that. Now, I'm the backup for the fight against Dricus and Chimaev, because they know I'm the guy that they can call, and I can save the f*cking show. I can go there, being ready with the will of getting this f*cking belt if this opportunity comes to me, and they know I'm the guy they can call and do this sh*t."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Borralho’s claim sparked a strong reaction from the French contender, who dismissed the idea. He took to X and wrote:

"Backup? @BorralhoCaio [is] good only to take my leftovers, you'll always come after, you'll always stay behind me. It's your destiny!"

Check out Nassourdine Imavov's X post below:

Ad

The tension adds weight to their September 6 main event, where both are aiming to break into the upper tier of the middleweight rankings. It's worth noting that the UFC has not officially confirmed Borralho as the UFC 319 backup.

Imavov enters the fight on a four-fight win streak, including a recent TKO win over Israel Adesanya. Meanwhile, Borralho remains unbeaten in the UFC and has built a reputation on pressure and sharp striking. A win in Paris could edge either man closer to a title shot.

Ad

Caio Borralho backs Khamzat Chimaev to finish Dricus du Plessis quickly at UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev is being tipped to run through Dricus du Plessis just as quickly as he did Robert Whittaker. UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho believes the title fight at UFC 319 might not last long, especially if Chimaev finds the same rhythm he did in his last outing.

Ad

Chimaev’s dominant first-round finish of Whittaker earned him the shot at gold, and Borralho expects more of the same in Chicago. Speaking in an interview with MMA Crazy, Borralho said:

"I think it could be as fast as the Whittaker fight. Because people don’t prepare well to fight Khamzat. They think it’s just about training against wrestlers. It’s not about that. So let’s see what kind of preparation Dricus is going to do for this fight. But every time that I bet against Dricus, he shuts my mouth."
Ad

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below:

youtube-cover
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications