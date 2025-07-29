Caio Borralho slammed by UFC Paris rival over Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev back up claim

Nassourdine Imavov fired back at Caio Borralho for claiming he was the official backup for the upcoming middleweight title fight at UFC 319. Imavov was previously linked to the same role before taking the headliner spot against Borralho in Paris.Speaking in a recent appearance on Real MMA Today, the Brazilian contender said:&quot;I told you, Imavov is not the guy that makes the rules in this f*cking room, and I told everyone that. Now, I'm the backup for the fight against Dricus and Chimaev, because they know I'm the guy that they can call, and I can save the f*cking show. I can go there, being ready with the will of getting this f*cking belt if this opportunity comes to me, and they know I'm the guy they can call and do this sh*t.&quot;Check out Caio Borralho's comments below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBorralho’s claim sparked a strong reaction from the French contender, who dismissed the idea. He took to X and wrote:&quot;Backup? @BorralhoCaio [is] good only to take my leftovers, you'll always come after, you'll always stay behind me. It's your destiny!&quot;Check out Nassourdine Imavov's X post below:The tension adds weight to their September 6 main event, where both are aiming to break into the upper tier of the middleweight rankings. It's worth noting that the UFC has not officially confirmed Borralho as the UFC 319 backup.Imavov enters the fight on a four-fight win streak, including a recent TKO win over Israel Adesanya. Meanwhile, Borralho remains unbeaten in the UFC and has built a reputation on pressure and sharp striking. A win in Paris could edge either man closer to a title shot.Caio Borralho backs Khamzat Chimaev to finish Dricus du Plessis quickly at UFC 319Khamzat Chimaev is being tipped to run through Dricus du Plessis just as quickly as he did Robert Whittaker. UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho believes the title fight at UFC 319 might not last long, especially if Chimaev finds the same rhythm he did in his last outing.Chimaev’s dominant first-round finish of Whittaker earned him the shot at gold, and Borralho expects more of the same in Chicago. Speaking in an interview with MMA Crazy, Borralho said:&quot;I think it could be as fast as the Whittaker fight. Because people don’t prepare well to fight Khamzat. They think it’s just about training against wrestlers. It’s not about that. So let’s see what kind of preparation Dricus is going to do for this fight. But every time that I bet against Dricus, he shuts my mouth.&quot;Check out Caio Borralho's comments below: