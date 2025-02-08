Dricus du Plessis makes bold prediction about his performance against Sean Strickland in UFC 312 rematch: "I'm feeling like a racehorse ready to go"

Dricus du Plessis is brimming with confidence ahead of his showdown with Sean Strickland at UFC 312. 'Stillknocks' believes he is in peak condition and will deliver a standout display in the octagon.

The rematch between du Plessis and Strickland is highly anticipated after their initial encounter at UFC 297 last year, which saw the former secure a split decision victory to claim the middleweight title. Since then, du Plessis has successfully defended his title against Israel Adesanya, while Strickland defeated Paulo Costa to return to title contention.

In a recent episode of the UFC's 'Embedded' series in the lead-up to the pay-per-view in Sydney, Australia, du Plessis said:

"I'm feeling like a racehorse ready to go."

Previewing the bout, the South African said:

"There's nothing that he can do that's gonna stop me from getting that belt. This is going to be the best performance of my life... Maybe even the best performance of any middleweight ever."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

That last man to beat Dricus du Plessis comments on potential trilogy bout

Roberto Soldic, a Croatian mixed martial artist, has not dismissed the possibility of a future trilogy fight with South Africa's Dricus du Plessis. The two fighters have a history, with 'Stillknocks' defeating Soldic by TKO in April 2018 at KSW 43. However, in their rematch at KSW 45 in October 2018, 'Robocop' secured a third-round knockout victory over du Plessis.

Currently, Soldic is preparing for his next fight against Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev. He currently fights in ONE Championship but hasn't ruled out a rubber match with the reigning UFC middleweight champion down the line.

In an interview with Bloody Elbow, Soldic said:

“Who knows, we are still young guys, who knows. I focus on my opponent now and many, many guys ask me about him. I wish him all the best but you never know. I’m 30, he’s like 31, so we’re young guys so who knows what future will bring.”

Check out Roberto Soldic's comments below (10:55):

