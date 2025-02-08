Dricus du Plessis makes hilarious revelation about his alcohol tolerance: “I don’t get blackout drunk anymore”

Dricus du Plessis recently made a hilarious revelation about his alcohol tolerance and didn't hesitate to disclose how much he would drink. He noted that although his lifestyle has changed, it hasn't stopped him from enjoying beer.

The reigning middleweight champion is scheduled to defend his title in a rematch against Sean Strickland and has been making the media rounds in the lead-up to UFC 312. 'Stillknocks' has showcased his personality a lot more as of late and had a hilarious exchange with Strickland during the pre-fight press conference.

While speaking to journalist Nina-Marie Daniele, du Plessis shared that he is an avid beer drinker and likes to enjoy himself when he's not fighting. The South African hilariously mentioned that he can drink a significant amount of beer, but noted that it won't steer him away from his responsibilities:

"I do enjoy life, that's why I drink beer...I'm amazing at drinking beer. If I were to go to a restaurant and I'm not in a fight camp, I would sit and order myself beer...I'm 31 years old, I don't get blackout drunk anymore...I get drunk but I don't get blackout drunk cause I'm probably going home. I don't stay out until [3 a.m.], 4 in the morning going crazy...I have beers, have a great time and go home, go to sleep. Wake up the next day, train and probably have more beers." [20:24]

Check out the full interview featuring Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

Dricus du Plessis shares hilarious response to whether he would train on Valentine's Day

In addition to making a hilarious revelation about his alcohol tolerance, Dricus du Plessis also shared a hilarious response to whether he would train on Valentine's Day.

During the aforementioned conversation, Nina-Marie Daniele asked du Plessis whether he would fight on Valentine's Day, which resulted in a hilarious response by the middleweight champion. He mentioned that he would and highlighted what the reaction would be if he told his coaches he wouldn't be:

"It's not a celebration, it's just a day. I mean, you don't even get off work for [Valentine's Day], so it's not something really worth celebrating...Yeah, I would fight on Valentine's Day...I would go train on Valentine's Day for sure. If I'm going to tell my coach I'm not training because it's Valentine's Day, jeez, no." [17:45]

Check out the official cold open for UFC 312 featuring Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland below:

