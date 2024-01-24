Dricus du Plessis purse money: How much did 'Stillknocks' earn after middleweight championship win at UFC 297?

Dricus du Plessis' gutsy performance at UFC 297 did more than grant him the middleweight title. It also earned him his biggest-ever purse. The South African has been in the UFC for years now, having taken part in seven fights, six of which were on pay-per-view cards.

While no exact figures have been released disclosing the exact amount that du Plessis may have earned or was standing to earn prior to UFC 297, estimates have been calculated. However, the estimates in question vary based on the source and how pay-per-view points are taken into account.

Both Marca.com and AS.com, respected Spanish outlets, have reported different figures. Ahead of UFC 297, Marca estimated that the new middleweight champion stood to pocket $1 million, which would not only be his highest-ever purse but also an extremely high-paid one for UFC fighters in general.

Meanwhile, AS predicted a far more conservative estimate. The South African phenom was said to have pocketed $350,000 in addition to a $32,000 incentive bonus, increasing the sum to $382,000.

UFC 297 marks the most important moment of his mixed martial arts career thus far. He fulfilled a dream had by countless fighters who sign with the UFC, and won championship gold under the brightest lights in the sport. Furthermore, he planted the seeds for a massive money fight.

His post-fight interview was punctuated by a determined callout to Israel Adesanya, the former champion with whom he has a heated rivalry. With the UFC keen on booking it, du Plessis may very well have secured himself an even bigger payday than UFC 297.

Has Dricus du Plessis won a title in every promotion he's fought in?

Dricus du Plessis has competed in the EFC, KSW, and UFC. The South African has experienced unprecedented levels of success in his MMA career, having captured championship gold in all three promotions. He was a two-division champion at EFC, holding both its welterweight and middleweight titles.

While his KSW stint was much shorter, he did manage to capture the promotion's welterweight strap. And, of course, in the UFC, he recently enthroned himself as its resident 185-pound titleholder.