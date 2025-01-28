Dricus du Plessis reacts to Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker reconciling, comments on their breakdown of his fighting style

Middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has shared his thoughts on former champions Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker’s analysis of his fighting style. Known for his unconventional approach inside the octagon, Du Plessis continues to command attention as he remains undefeated in his last ten fights, including decisive victories over Whittaker and Adesanya.

The two former champions recently discussed du Plessis in a video shared via MMArcade Podcast, originally featured on Adesanya’s YouTube channel.

Adesanya described his experience against du Plessis as challenging due to the South African's unorthodox movements, calling him “the best sh*t fighter in the world.” Meanwhile, Whittaker reflected on their bout at UFC 290 in July 2023, admitting he underestimated du Plessis' speed before suffering a second-round TKO loss.

Du Plessis reacted to their remarks ahead of his upcoming title defense against Sean Strickland, saying:

“Well it seems like I still haven't figured it out. I don’t think it was derogatory. I think it was, well even if it was I guess it's irrelevant at this stage.”

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (0:58):

Dricus du Plessis shares his thoughts on budding friendship between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker were recently spotted training together in New Zealand. Their collaboration marks a shift from their competitive history, which includes two fights won by Adesanya.

Reflecting on their reconciliation, Dricus du Plessis stated:

“Look at me bringing people together. I don't think they would ever had real animosity towards each. It was just so competitive and now that that's over, it's cool to see how the sport, you know, they both had the same vision. They both wanted to be the best in the world and you know, they fought twice, Adesanya beating Rob twice."

He added:

"Where I'm in my career right now and where they are in their careers, I think it's two different spaces, and that's why they are able to now train together because for them, they're not going to fight each other again so it's amazing to see.”

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (0:16):

