Dricus du Plessis reacts to NSFW manhood fan post on Sean Strickland

Dricus du Plessis recently reacted to a shockingly explicit photoshopped image of Sean Strickland that was posted to social media by an MMA fan. The South African fighter had a simple three-word response to the NSFW post.

Strickland is set to defend the UFC middleweight title against du Plessis at UFC 297 this weekend. The event will go down at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The co-main event will feature a showdown between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva in a women's bantamweight contest.

It's no secret that the build-up to the Strickland vs. du Plessis fight has been a rollercoaster. Both of them fired personal shots at each other during pre-fight media appearances and ended up getting into a public brawl at UFC 296 last month. While they seem to have worked things out on a personal level, both have promised fight fans an entertaining war this weekend.

Despite seemingly burying the hatchet, 'Stillknocks' recently reacted to an NSFW photoshopped picture of Strickland on social media. After an MMA-based X handle uploaded the post, du Plessis reacted in the comments section and wrote:

"This is crazy."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' reaction below:

Screenshot from @dricusduplessis on X

Israel Adesanya predicts Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis fight at UFC 297

Israel Adesanya recently shared his thoughts on the Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis title fight at UFC 297 and gave a definitive prediction for the bout. 'The Last Stylebender' picked the South African fighter to win and saw Strickland tapping out to a submission move.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Adesanya was asked for his predictions for the UFC 297's main event. The Nigerian-born Kiwi replied:

"Official pick? I'm going with Dricus. [Does it go the distance?] I'm going to say no. It's not that I don't respect Sean or his skill; the guy beat me; of course, I respect his skills. I say submission."

'Stillknocks' is coming off an impressive second-round knockout over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 in July and has a record of 20-2. Interestingly, ten of those win have come by way of submission and nine via knockout. Only one of his professional victories has come via decision. He's riding an eight-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, Strickland is coming off an incredible title win over Adesanya at UFC 293. While many expected Adesanya to defend the 185-pound strap against Strickland, 'Tarzan' surprisingly outpointed 'The Last Stylebender' over five rounds to win the title via unanimous decision. He's riding a three-fight win streak.