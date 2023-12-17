FULL VIDEO: A close-up look at chaotic Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis melee as security struggles to separate the duo

One of the major talking points of the December 16th UFC event took outside the octagon as Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis started a brawl at UFC 296.

It all started when the UFC broadcast team showed the South African in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena. The camera then panned to Strickland, who was seated ahead of du Plessis. The two started exchanging words and then 'Tarzan' requested the people in the middle to step aside.

The UFC middleweight champion then rushed toward 'Stillknocks' and started a brawl. Strickland managed to land several blows on du Plessis before the two athletes were separated by security.

Check out the video of the melee below:

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis are scheduled to go toe-to-toe in a five-round title clash in the main event of UFC 297 that will take place on January 20 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The animosity between the two athletes started in the lead-up to UFC 296. On Friday, UFC held a press conference featuring the fighters who are scheduled to headline UFC 297, UFC 298 and UFC 299.

At one point during the press conference, 'Stillknocks' brought up Strickland's troublesome childhood with his father to insult the middleweight champion.

"Bro, why are you so angry? You think your dad beat the sh*t out of you? Your dad doesn't have sh*t on me. I'm going to show you what it's like to get beaten. Every childhood memory you have is going to come back," said Dricus du Plessis.

Du Plessis' comments appeared to affect Strickland as he responded by saying:

"I will take your f**king soul, you understand me? You f**king pu**y... Yeah, you did hit a nerve, you f**king bi**h."

Check out Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland's comments from the 28:34 mark below: