Dricus du Plessis reveals 5 things he wouldn't want to live without 

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is getting ready to make the third defense of his title at UFC 319 against Khamzat Chimaev. Du Plessis recently revealed the five important things he can't live without.
According to du Plessis, he can't live without his UFC belt, mouthpiece, phone, a good fragrance and his family ring.
In a recent YouTube video shared by Betway South Africa, 'Stillknocks' said:
“This bad boy [UFC belt]. It’s super shiny, super cool, and it gets me into places I usually couldn’t get into. It is a symbol of my life’s dedication... It’s not the belt itself, it’s what it represents—hard work, conquering hardships, and reaching a goal that once seemed impossible even to me. Even back in school, I used to keep my mouthguard in the car in case there was a bar fight.”
He added:
“If you’ve seen my fiancée, then you’ll understand—smelling good goes a long way. I fight people for a living. If you’re not that pretty and not that smart... at least smell good!. Every now and then I need to go and smack talk the MMA world, I’m the G.O.A.T. of smack talk. I need to be able to phone my fiancée. She needs to know where I am, what I’m doing.
"And honestly, those who say they don’t need a phone—liars. And lastly [family ring], I have one. My brothers have one. My dad has one. My mom has a necklace version. It reminds me why I do what I do, where I come from, and how proud I am to be a du Plessis.”
Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:
Reinier de Ridder says Khamzat Chimaev could face a tough challenge against Dricus du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev might have a tough time in a five-round fight against Dricus du Plessis, as per a rising middleweight contender who has trained with both fighters.
Reinier de Ridder shared his thoughts on how a matchup between Chimaev and the current middleweight champion du Plessis might unfold. He gave this insight in an interview with MMA Fighting before his recent fight, where he finished Bo Nickal with strikes.
Talking about how the fight might go, de Ridder said:
"I've had some experience with both of the guys. I've trained with both of them. I'd say especially in a five-round fight, Khamzat is most likely gonna come out guns blazing again, shoot right away but Dricus is not that easy to take down. He moves very well, although it looks a bit funny at times. His footwork is not that bad. He gets out. He circles pretty well."
He added:
"I don't see Khamzat taking him down right away and to be honest, I don't see Khamzat taking him down right away and to be honest, I don't see Khamzat choking him out in the first round... I think it might be a long night for Khamzat... I'm going with Dricus but Khamzat would be cool, too, if it gets it. But I think Dricus has a good chance."
Check out Reinier de Ridder's comments below (11:26):