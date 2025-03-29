  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Dricus du Plessis shares bizarre one-word response after fan asks him to let Khamzat Chimaev take the South African down 'three times' for his parlay

Dricus du Plessis shares bizarre one-word response after fan asks him to let Khamzat Chimaev take the South African down 'three times' for his parlay

By Souvik Roy
Modified Mar 29, 2025 23:03 GMT
Dricus Du Plessis reacts to fan
Dricus Du Plessis reacts to fan's request related to his potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Dricus du Plessis replied to a fan's request to materialize his parlay related to the Khamzat Chimaev fight. The anticipation level for du Plessis' next encounter is already massive as he is set to lock horns with Chimaev.

Ad

The South African boasts a couple of submission victories in his UFC career with a reputation for having a decent ground game. However, Chimaev's previous fights are a testimony to his class-apart ground skills, which have troubled most of his UFC rivals to date.

Du Plessis' reaction to the fan's request on X showcased that he isn't worried about Chimaev's threatening ground game. The fan commented on one of du Plessis' recent posts, expressing that he wanted the South African to let Chimaev score three takedowns in their potential encounter to make his parlay a profitable one.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The comment read:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Bro just let him take you down three times for my parlay bro come on".
Ad

Despite knowing about the danger 'Borz' poses on the ground, 'Stillknocks' agreed to the fan's request, penning:

"Deal"
Ad

Michael Chiesa predicts the timeline for the materialization of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

The Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight stands as one of the most anticipated encounters of the year. As the aforementioned section details, fans have already started putting bets on it despite the UFC authorities announcing its date.

However, the UFC welterweight, Michael Chiesa, recently implied that the hype related to the du Plessis vs. Chimaev encounter makes it a great choice for a PPV headliner. Chiesa also predicted that this eagerly awaited encounter might headline UFC 317, during International Fight Week this year.

Ad

In a recent interview with MMA reporter, Mike Bohn, Chiesa mentioned:

"I think that Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is a very, very worthy fight of [to headline UFC 317 on] International Fight Week."

Check out Michael Chiesa's comments below (23:51):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी