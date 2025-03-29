Dricus du Plessis replied to a fan's request to materialize his parlay related to the Khamzat Chimaev fight. The anticipation level for du Plessis' next encounter is already massive as he is set to lock horns with Chimaev.

Ad

The South African boasts a couple of submission victories in his UFC career with a reputation for having a decent ground game. However, Chimaev's previous fights are a testimony to his class-apart ground skills, which have troubled most of his UFC rivals to date.

Du Plessis' reaction to the fan's request on X showcased that he isn't worried about Chimaev's threatening ground game. The fan commented on one of du Plessis' recent posts, expressing that he wanted the South African to let Chimaev score three takedowns in their potential encounter to make his parlay a profitable one.

Ad

Trending

The comment read:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Bro just let him take you down three times for my parlay bro come on".

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite knowing about the danger 'Borz' poses on the ground, 'Stillknocks' agreed to the fan's request, penning:

"Deal"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Chiesa predicts the timeline for the materialization of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

The Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight stands as one of the most anticipated encounters of the year. As the aforementioned section details, fans have already started putting bets on it despite the UFC authorities announcing its date.

However, the UFC welterweight, Michael Chiesa, recently implied that the hype related to the du Plessis vs. Chimaev encounter makes it a great choice for a PPV headliner. Chiesa also predicted that this eagerly awaited encounter might headline UFC 317, during International Fight Week this year.

Ad

In a recent interview with MMA reporter, Mike Bohn, Chiesa mentioned:

"I think that Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is a very, very worthy fight of [to headline UFC 317 on] International Fight Week."

Check out Michael Chiesa's comments below (23:51):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.