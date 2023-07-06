Dricus Du Plessis straight-up denies claiming he was 'more African' than Israel Adesanya - "I never said the words"

Dricus du Plessis has denied claiming to be 'more African' than the likes of Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman.

Following his win against Derek Brunson at UFC 285, du Plessis ruffled some feathers by suggesting that he's going to be the first 'real African champion' in the UFC because of the fact that he still lives and trains in Africa.

Despite claiming that he's going to be the first "real African champion," in his mind, Dricus du Plessis believes that it doesn't suggest that Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya are less African than him. Speaking of the same during a recent interview with BT Sport, du Plessis had this to say:

"When I said it, it was never to spark a reaction, it was never. It was purely stating the fact that there's a record book and if you go on the records books I will be the first champion to reside in Africa. Which is a fact and that is what I stated."

While further denying the claims, Dricus du Plessis said:

"Then there were so many people who came in and even them saying, 'How can you say you are more African?' and I'm like I never said the words that I'm more African not even once."

Catch his comments in the video below (9:19):

Alexander Volkanovski gives his prediction for Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis

Alexander Volkanovski does not see a road to victory for Dricus du Plessis in his upcoming bout against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. 'Stillknocks' and Whittaker are set to lock horns in a highly anticipated matchup this weekend in a bout that has major title implications.

Speaking about it in a recently uploaded video on his YouTube channel, Alexander Volkanovski claimed that he could not imagine a scenario where Robert Whittaker does not get his hand raised at the end of that fight. He said:

"There'll be a lot of hype if [Dricus du Plessis] was to be able to beat Robert Whittaker. But, beating Robert Whittaker is not going to be easy for him. Again, he could be a great fighter but Robert Whittaker, he's too well-rounded, he's too good everywhere and his skill set is gonna be too much. You know, you're being mad to think that Dricus can get it done. Obviously, [it's] entertaining for the underdog to get a big win but not against someone like Rob Whittaker."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments in the video below (4:27):

Poll : 0 votes