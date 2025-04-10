Dricus du Plessis test-driving new Mercedes-Benz G-Class models earn a three-word reaction from South African cricket legend Herschelle Gibbs

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis recently got behind the wheel of the latest Mercedes-Benz G-Class models, taking the G 63 and all-electric G 580 EQ for an off-road spin across rugged terrain.

Du Plessis praised both vehicles, calling them “one of the best 4x4 cars” he has ever driven. He applauded Mercedes-Benz South Africa for elevating the already iconic G-Class models, noting their superior design, performance, and durability. 'Stillknocks' appreciation was evident in his enthusiastic caption, where he described the driving experience as nothing short of exceptional.

Check out Dricus du Plessis' post below:

The post drew attention from fans and fellow athletes alike. Among the reactions was a light-hearted comment from South African cricket legend Herschelle Gibbs:

“Crazy little guy 👌” [Translated via QuillBot.]

Check out Herschelle Gibbs' comment below:

Cricket legend Herschelle Gibbs comments on Dricus Du Plessis' recent post. [Screenshot via. @dricusduplessis on Instagram]

Reinier de Ridder predicts potential Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev showdown

Former ONE Championship titleholder Reinier de Ridder has weighed in on a potential clash between UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and unbeaten contender Khamzat Chimaev. Having trained with both men, de Ridder offered insight into how a five-round war could unfold.

According to the Dutchman, Chimaev will likely push a frantic pace from the outset, aiming for an early takedown. However, de Ridder noted Du Plessis’ underrated footwork and evasive movement, saying:

"Yeah, so, I've had some experience with both of the guys, I've trained with both of them, and I'd say, especially in a five-round fight, Khamzat's most likely gonna come out guns blazing again, shoot right away. But Dricus is not that easy to take down. He moves very well, although it looks a bit funny sometimes. His footwork is not that bad, he gets out, he circles pretty well.”

While many of Chimaev’s wins have come via dominant grappling, de Ridder expressed doubt that the South African would fall victim to a quick submission:

"I don't see Khamzat taking him down right away, and to be honest, I don't see Khamzat choking him out in the first round. And then every round he doesn't choke him out, it's gonna get worse for him, because with that unorthodox style of Dricus and those heavy hands, I think it might be a long night for Khamzat.”

Check out Reinier de Ridder’s comments below (11:26):

