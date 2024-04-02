Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya mega-fight brewing for down under, hints “King of Africa”

It appears as though fans will finally get to see the long-awaited middleweight title clash between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya as the reigning champion recently dropped a hint on where and when the bout could take place.

'Stillknocks' has been riding high since earning a split decision win over Sean Strickland to become the new middleweight champion at UFC 297 this past January. He called out Adesanya during his post-fight interview, which generated plenty of interest as they were initially supposed to fight last September before plans changed and 'Tarzan' took his place and won the title instead.

Despite 'Izzy' coming off a unanimous decision loss to Strickland, it appears as though du Plessis is still eager to fight him for his first title defense. The reigning middleweight champion took to his Instagram account and hinted that the highly anticipated bout could take place at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia on Aug. 18th. He wrote:

"Looks like someone wants another beating in Aus..I'm in. I also wouldn't want to fight the King of Africa on home soil. Manifestations working good for you AGAIN!"

It will be interesting to see whether the promotion makes du Plessis vs. Adesanya official for UFC 305 as it would most likely serve as the main event, especially considering the animosity between the two.

Dricus du Plessis confirms he turned down UFC 300 fight against Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis recently confirmed that he was offered a fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 300 but turned it down.

Prior to Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill being announced for the main event of the historic event, there was plenty of speculation regarding du Plessis vs. Adesanya possibly being slotted in for the main event.

While speaking to Cameron Saaiman, the reigning middleweight champion mentioned that he has more to lose with a relatively quick turnaround than 'Izzy' does, which is why he declined the offer. He said:

"Why would I go and start a camp once again injured if I am the champion? Taking risks is one thing, I have been taking risks a lot. But why would I risk? I'm the champion now and I can fight when I'm ready. I think [Israel Adesanya] misjudges himself as still being a champion and he's not. You will fight when you get the opportunity. You don't dictate when I fight." [24:50 - 25:14]

Check out the full interview below:

Poll : Who will emerge victorious in 'Battle for Africa' clash? Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya 0 votes View Discussion