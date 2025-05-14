Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 title bout gets official backup fighter

Khamzat Chimaev will finally get his shot at gold as he challenges Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 319 in August. This bout is one of the most anticipated in the division's history, as the undefeated Chimaev is largely considered the uncrowned king, while du Plessis has a penchant for surprising everyone.
The UFC isn't risking anything with this one, as they've already set a worthy back-up fighter in case any of the headliners would get hurt in the lead-up. As reported by RMC Sport Combat, no.1-ranked Nassourdine Imavov would serve as the reserve in case the original main event loses one of its fighters.
UFC on TNT Sports posted the report on X:
"Nassourdine Imavov is reportedly set to serve as the backup fighter for Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev at #UFC319, per @RMCSportCombat"
Fans might notice that Imavov is ahead of Khamzat Chimaev in the rankings. The back-up fighter is ranked no.1 while the challenger is at no.3. While this might ruffle some feathers, a large legion of fans believe that Chimaev fighting for the belt is long-overdue, if not for his health issues outside the cage.
Dricus du Plessis ready to "amaze" everyone again at UFC 319
Due to his awkward fighting style and rather unorthodox way of moving inside the cage, a lot of people were writing Dricus du Plessis off in some of his more high-profile bouts. In his two bouts with former world champions Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya, 'DDP' was the underdog coming in.
Not only did he beat both men, but he also finished them. With the undefeated Chimaev set to challenge his throne, du Plessis might very well come in as an underdog again. This may have been echoed by the champion's most recent Instagram post with the caption:
"Prepare to be amazed.. Again!"
If Du Plessis becomes the first man to derail the massive hype train behind Chimaev, it would be a massive feather in his cap. Not a lot of fighters in history have struck fear in the hearts of men quite like the Chechen-born wrestler.