"Dricus kills Chimaev" - Fans react as Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev International Fight Week rumors take hold

MMA fans have been reacting to the latest rumor in the middleweight division, which appears to suggest Dricus du Plessis is set to defend the 185-pound title against Khamzat Chimaev.

While nothing has yet been confirmed by the UFC, 'Borz' is believed to be the No.1 contender to the middleweight title, following his dominant first-round submission victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 last year.

For 'Stillknocks', he most recently defended his title for the second time against Sean Strickland in a rematch at UFC 312 in February. The South African put on a striking clinic as he dominated the fight, eventually getting his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Now it appears the two middleweight stars will collide later this year, following a report by MMA fan Rueben Carter. According to Carter, who has previously been featured breaking news on CBS Sports, du Plessis vs. Chimaev is officially signed for UFC 317. He tweeted:

"BREAKING NEWS Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev is officially signed for #UFC317."

Check out the tweet below:

Fans have been reacting to the potential news, with one fan claiming Dricus du Plessis would dominate Khamzat Chimaev. They wrote:

"Dricus kills Chimaev"

Another fan wrote:

"I hope this is true. I’m pumped for this"

One fan said:

"Khamzat gonna be fraud checked"

One fan wrote:

"Gonna be lit"

Check out more reactions below:

More fan reactions (Image courtesy: @realruebenking on X)

Dricus du Plessis criticizes middleweight contenders

Dricus du Plessis appears to be brimming with confidence over defending his middleweight title once again.

Recently, 'Stillknocks' was engaging with a fan on social media, who put forward a number of opponents for the South African to fight next. Michael 'Venom' Page, Nassourdine Imavov and Shara Magomedov were all mentioned as potential contenders, however, du Plessis doesn't believe any of them would be a challenge.

One fan wrote to du Plessis:

"MVP beat him, stop looking for an easier fight 🤨 Imavov should be next."

Dricus du Plessis fired back by saying:

"🤣🤣 all of them are easy fights"

While current rumors suggest Khamzat Chimaev will be next, both Imavov and 'MVP' have a case for a title bout. The British fighter recently put a stop to 'Shara Bullet's' hype-train with a dominant performance, whereas Imavov picked up the biggest win of his career when he finished Israel Adesanya back in February.

