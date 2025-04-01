Dricus Du Plessis exclaims "all of them are easy fights" after fan mentions three top middleweights while also accusing him of playing it safe

Dricus Du Plessis is radiating confidence in his abilities to prevail over his potential opponents and continue his reign as the UFC middleweight champion. Recently, the South African fighter described several fighters like Nassourdine Imavov, Michael 'Venom' Page, and Shara Magomedov, as easy opponents.

For context, 'Stillknocks' recently made scathing personal remarks about Magomedov after 'Bullet' discredited Du Plessis as the UFC 185-pound champion. In response, the fan criticized the 31-year-old for possibly setting up a fight against Magomedov.

Additionally, while suggesting that Imavov should be the next contender for Dricus Du Plessis' title, the fan said:

"MVP beat him, stop looking for an easier fight 🤨 Imavov should be next."

Du Plessis quickly reacted to the question and claimed that all the aforementioned fighters do not pose a threat to him.

"🤣🤣 all of them are easy fights"

Check out Dricus du Plessis' reply below:

Khamzat Chimaev recently secured a first-round submission victory over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, positioning him as the next possible challenger for the title. While both Du Plessis and Chimaev are open to potentially facing each other, the UFC hasn't yet made any official announcement regarding this matchup.

A look into Dricus Du Plessis' UFC career

In October 2020, Dricus Du Plessis made his debut in the UFC against Markus Perez, and secured a first-round knockout victory. Since then, the South African has proven to be an unstoppable force within the promotion. At UFC 297, Du Plessis dethroned Sean Strickland to become the champion of the middleweight division.

Thereafter, Du Plessis put out a dominant display against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, and followed it up with a unanimous decision victory over Strickland at UFC 312.

So far, Dricus Du Plessis holds a 9-0 record in the promotion, with two successful title defenses of his 185-pound belt.

