"Dricus really took the man's soul" - Darren Till trolled for his response to Kim Kardashian saying her biggest turn-on is good teeth

Darren Till found himself on the receiving end of trolling after his response to a tweet regarding Kim Kardashian's preference for "good teeth."

The tweet by Daily Loud caught the British fighter's attention, prompting him to share a picture of his own pristine white teeth with the caption,

"How are we?"

However, fans wasted no time in seizing the opportunity to taunt Till, referring to his recent loss to Dricus Du Plessis and suggesting that the submission defeat had taken a toll on him:

"Dricus really took the man's soul."

This sentiment was echoed by another fan who remarked:

"I don't think I've seen a bigger falloff in MMA, Christ."

The social media banter continued as fans chimed in with their own humorous comments. One fan suggested Till may have undergone dental work, quipping,

"All on 4 zirconia full upper and lower arch"

One fan simply responded with "cringe," expressing their disapproval of 'The Gorilla's' response.

Check out the fans' reactions to Darren Till's response below:

Darren TIll's future after release from UFC

Following his recent release from the UFC, Darren Till's next steps in his fighting career remain uncertain.

The English fighter experienced a setback in his last bout against Dricus du Plessis, suffering a submission defeat that marked his third consecutive loss and fifth loss in six fights.

Till's departure from the UFC was initially attributed to his own request, as confirmed by UFC President Dana White. The fighter later revealed that concerns over USADA's drug testing protocols, in light of his plans to address ongoing knee issues, played a role in his decision to part ways with the promotion.

While fans eagerly anticipate news of Till's next fight, the fighter has yet to announce his future plans. Despite rumors and speculation, he has not signed with any of the UFC's rival organizations. However, in a tantalizing twist, Till recently hinted at a potential boxing debut, teasing a "really big announcement" that sparked intrigue among his followers. Nonetheless, no official announcement has been made regarding his next fight.

Until further news breaks regarding his fighting career, fans will have to patiently wait for 'The Gorilla' to make his next move.

