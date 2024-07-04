  • home icon
  Fans react to Israel Adesanya asking Dircus du Plessis not to "kiss" him during staredown

"Dricus thought Izzy was his coach" - Fans react to Israel Adesanya asking Dircus du Plessis not to "kiss" him during staredown

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Jul 04, 2024 10:35 GMT
Fans react to the interaction between Israel Adesanya (right) and Dricus du Plessis (left) during intense face-off. [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and former champion Israel Adesanya had a heated staredown following the UFC 305 press conference. The highly anticipated clash is set for Aug. 17 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Du Plessis and Adesanya reportedly exchanged words during the prolonged staredown. While the exact conversation remains unclear, Du Plessis later revealed to Submission Radio what Adesanya told him:

“I think he said, ‘Don’t kiss me, ‘Don’t go kissing me now.’ I said, ‘I’m no dog, so I won’t.’ I don’t know what he was saying. I wasn’t really focused on what he was saying. I didn’t say anything. You know, I’m not here to to say anything to him. The date is set. There’s no need to be saying anything.” [H/t: Yahoo! Sports]
This exchange caught the attention of fans, many referencing Du Plessis' post-fight celebration at UFC 297 where he shared a kiss with his coach, Morne Visser.

Social media erupted with jokes about the interaction:

“Dricus thought Izzy was his coach”
“DDP : if you're not my coach you don't get a kiss🤣🤣”
“That's why they muted the audio😂”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to the interaction between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis during their intense staredown.

Israel Adesanya reveals mentality going into title fight at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is setting his sights on personal redemption rather than reclaiming gold in his upcoming rematch with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305. This highly anticipated fight marks Adesanya's return after a year-long absence following his title loss to Sean Strickland in Sept. 2023.

In a recent media appearance, Adesanya said:

“It’s about taking on the best warriors from different lands and putting them on my record. I’ve never beaten Dricus Du Plessis, so beating him is what attracts me to this fight, not the belt. Those who have never been in our shoes will never understand that mindset. So yeah, f**k the belts. I’m coming for heads, and I stick with that."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comment below:

Edited by Anurag Mitra
