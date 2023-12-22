"Drop dead gorgeous" - Paige VanZant wows fans in new photoshoot showing off belly button piercing 

Paige VanZant has left her fans stunned yet again with a new photoshoot showing off her belly button piercing.

'12 Gauge' is amongst the most famous female fighters in the world. Despite not being active, the former UFC star has made a career for herself as a model on the exclusive content-sharing platform, OnlyF*ns.

To promote her page on OnlyF*ns, VanZant often takes to her social media to offer a sneak peek into her photoshoots for her large legion of followers. She recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her latest photoshoot while flaunting her belly button piercing.

Fans have seemingly been left stunned by her latest post. They flooded the comment section while expressing their admiration for the former UFC star. Take a look at some comments below:

"You could put me in a coma from a roundhouse kick, and I'd thank you"

"Drop dead gorgeous"

"Classy and gorgeous art! Nice"

Paige VanZant speaks about getting hate online, Austin Vanderford defends her

Over the past year, Paige VanZant has emerged as one of the most popular creators on OnlyF*ns. It has also helped her to earn a lot of money and make a life herself without fighting, but she has also been subjected to hate due to the same reason.

During an episode of her AKick*ssLoveStory podcast, VanZant discussed her encounters with negative comments on social media platforms. As previously mentioned, the former UFC star uses her Instagram account to promote her OnlyF*ns content.

While she receives support and admiration from her fans, '12 Gauge' also faces a notable amount of derogatory comments from a segment of her followers.

Speaking about it, VanZant stated that people post negative comments because they feel that they have a voice. She said:

"The comment section on these videos on my Instagram and I know that it's just social media but it is, that's how it is. People comment negative things because it makes them feel like they have a voice."

Austin Vanderford, VanZant's husband, chimed in and expressed his support for her by saying:

"You are a very kind person, you have a sweetheart and you know, a lot of that stuff gets lost on social media and it's crazy."

