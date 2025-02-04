"Dude is not GSP" - Fans react as Islam Makhachev claims he has the keys to victory over Dricus Du Plessis 

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has claimed to have the keys to victory over middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis.

Makhachev has been on a legendary run inside the UFC octagon, winning his last 15 fights on the bounce. The Russian is eyeing Anderson Silva's record of 16 straight wins in the UFC octagon, which will put him in an elite class of fighters. His last outing came at UFC 311, defeating Renato Moicano via submission in the first round.

Makhachev has made his desires about winning a belt in another division pretty clear, and the lightweight champion even believes he can be the first ever three-division champion.

Speaking to USHATAYKA, Makhachev revealed that after watching Du Plessis' fights, he believes he the keys to victory over the South African:

"I'm not saying that I can 100 percent finish Du Plessis, but watching his fights, his style, I think I have the keys to victory."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

Reacting to the post, many fans dropped their reactions. One wrote:

"No miracle. Dude is not GSP and Dricus evidently is not Bisping."

Here are some other fan reactions:

"But he's going to fight a featherweight next"

"Very humble"

Check out a collage of fan reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold shares opinion on the physical strength of Islam Makhachev

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold shared his opinion on the physical strength of Islam Makhachev, claiming he doesn't grapple like a normal lightweight.

Rockhold, who won the middleweight championship against Chris Weidman at UFC 195, trained with Makhachev at the American Kickboxing Academy in California. Speaking to Helen Yee, Rockhold said:

"Islam is an amazing f***ing fighter, grappler, everything. But he's a different level of physicality when it comes to grappling. I say this all the time, I roll with 155-pounders, and Islam and Khabib [Nurmagomedov], they don't wrestle and they don't grapple like 155-pounders."

Check out Luke Rockhold's comments below:

