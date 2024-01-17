"Dude is literally Trevor wtf" - Fans react as Sean Strickland sheds more light into near-Mike Tyson moment with Dricus Du Plessis

Sean Strickland's recent interview detailing his heated altercation with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 296 has ignited fan discussion.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the middleweight champion detailed the altercation, revealing he contemplated a Mike Tyson-inspired ear chomp:

"I grab his head, and I think I even got a little hair in my mouth. And there was a moment where I was about to take a chunk from him, and I was like, Sean, you can't come back from, like, this is one of those things that if you do, there is no coming back from this...think that if it would have, like, if it didn't get broken up, like 1 second later, you probably took a piece of his ear out from him. Okay, but he's [Dricus Du Plessis] a nice guy."

Fans were quick to react, with many drawing comparisons to Trevor, the notoriously volatile character from Grand Theft Auto V, due to Strickland's appearance and behavior.

"Dude is literally Trevor wtf,"

"Trevor in real life Fr fr 😂"

Others found humor in the abrupt shift from violent intent to acknowledging Du Plessis' niceness:

"But he’s a nice guy” that got me 💀🤣"

"Bro ends it with “he’s a nice guy” 😭"

"Omg yeah very commendable self control right there 🤦🏻‍♂️"

Check out the fans' reactions below:

Fans' comments on ESPN's post

Dricus Du Plessis promises fireworks for upcoming championship showdown against Sean Strickland

Dricus Du Plessis is turning up the heat ahead of his middleweight title clash with Sean Strickland at UFC 297, boldly predicting a war and labeling it a potential 'Fight of the Year' candidate.

The South African contender, no. 2 ranked in the middleweight division, is confident in his ability to dethrone 'Tarzan,' who shocked the world by defeating Israel Adesanya last year.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'Stillknocks' said:

"I'm going to do what I need to do to win the fight. So if this is a Sean Strickland fight of punching really soft and jab, jab... if that’s the case – which it won’t be, I won’t allow it – then I’ll be there in the fifth round making sure I win this fight by decision, and convincingly. 'Cause that’s what it takes to become the world champion."

He further added saying:

"But in my honest opinion, this fight is not going the distance. There’s no way. He’s [Sean Strickland] a guy who walks forward. I’m a guy that likes to go forward... If he can stay standing, if he can take what I give, this is a Fight of the Year contender, 100 percent"

Check out Dricus Du Plessis' comments below (9:50):