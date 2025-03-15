"Dude lost all his aura" - Fans react as UFC contender Payton Talbott stars in Grammy award winning rapper's new music video

UFC bantamweight contender Payton Talbott recently starred in a Grammy award-winning rapper's snippet, that was previewed on the former's YouTube channel. However, the MMA community began trolling Talbott for the risque shots in the video.

Hip-hop icon Frank Ocean and Talbott are known to be good friends and have been spotted hanging out on certain occasions. It is no surprise that the rapper's new snippet made its debut on the bantamweight contender's YouTube channel.

In the excerpt, Talbott appears naked in a rewind shot as he climbs out of the swimming pool. In the video titled 'BPPV IX,' the 26-year-old talked about his recent loss, vlog snippets, and highly edited pieces. Nevertheless, fans chose to focus on the music video.

Check out Payton Talbott's video below: (11:34)

After MMA Orbit shared the snippet on X, fans shared their reactions to the music video, with one writing:

"Dude lost all his aura"

Others wrote:

"No wonder he f****** lost."

"Yeah they're actually in love."

"Catnip for insecure MMA fan comments."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans reaction [Screenshot courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]

Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo discussed Payton Talbott's loss against Raoni Barcelos

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former double champion Henry Cejudo share their thoughts on Payton Talbott's unanimous decision loss against Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311. Prior to his first loss, the American contender had a consecutive nine-fight win streak, dominating most of his opponents.

While Usman shared his thoughts on Payton's supposed lack of grappling skills, Cejudo touched on the bantamweight contender's stamina throughout the fight. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:

"Payton Talbott, he's looked like a straight up killer, with the stand-up. And, people don't even really realize that you do have a deficiency and this was exposed big time. It looked like a completely different guy."

Henry said:

"Payton had no more juice in his arms because he was so tired of scrambling and getting up and things like that, where he took away his power. But, I think Payton will learn from this, and I think he will bounce back."

