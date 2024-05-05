"Dude's a true warrior" - Fans amazed with Demetrious Johnson's determination to throw down with boxing icon Manny Pacquiao

ONE flyweight MMA world champion 'DJ' Demetrious Johnson is just like the gift that keeps on giving.

This week, he sent the fans into a frenzy when he suggested going into boxing to face fellow combat sports legend, Manny Pacquiao in his latest podcast interview with Renato Moicano.

The fans have since given the champ the green light as soon as ONE Championship posted 'DJ's' wild quote online:

"I'd love to box. If it was Manny Pacquiao, **** it, I'm doing it."

Check out the fan reactions below:

Indeed, it wouldn't be the first time that Demetrious Johnson put himself in the line of fire. He went round for round with Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special mixed rules fight in 2022, to prove a point that he's open to pushing boundaries.

At the time, it was a risky venture to take that fight, especially against one of the most dangerous Muay Thai strikers on the planet. But Johnson captivated the Thai audience with his incredible skills and fiery fighting style to defeat Rodtang by submission.

So if Pacquiao is willing to embrace a massive super fight with 'DJ', their potential exhibition match will no doubt draw in a massive crowd.

"That's the cool thing about jiu-jitsu" - Demetrious Johnson encourages his kids to pursue their passions, not necessarily MMA

Flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson is all about helping his kids discover and pursue their passions.

The doting father of three has always encouraged his family to excel in something that will bring happiness and an enormous amount of success. From an early age, he helped them discover a love for Brazilian jiu-jitsu and the values that they impart.

Having that foundation has motivated them to seek other professional avenues in line with those same principles.

Speaking further about where his kids are at the moment, Demetrious Johnson told Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast:

"My oldest son, he's going to be a pilot. He loves aviation. That's gotta allow him to travel the world and do jiu-jitsu. That's the cool thing about jiu-jitsu. He's trained in Florida, Las Vegas, and even competed in Las Vegas."