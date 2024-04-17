“Dude did the split” - Fans wince at the raw power Halil Amir unleashed in his ONE Championship debut against Timofey Nastyukhin

After delivering a series of impressive wins in 2023, Turkish standout Halil Amir is ready to get his 2024 off on the right foot.

At ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3, the undefeated brawler makes his highly anticipated return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a scrap with another highly touted prospect, Akbar Abdullaev.

But first, ONE Championship is looking back at Amir's path of destruction on Instagram. The organization started with his sensational second-round knockout of former ONE lightweight MMA world title contender Timofey Nastyukhin at ONE on Prime Video 2:

"Rapid-fire. Can Halil Amir pick up his fourth straight win in ONE when he takes on Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video?"

ONE Championship fans marveled at Amir's impressive power and killer instinct in the comments section, writing:

"Halil Amir is the best fighter."

"No mercy."

"Turkish power."

"Dude did the split."

"Getting punched into a split is crazy."

"He is a real killer."

Akbar Abdullaev is intent on snapping Halil Amir's streak and extending his own

Standing in Halil Amir's way of a fourth straight win under the ONE banner and 11th overall will be Akbar Abdullaev, a fighter who shares an identical 10-0 record with Amir and has his sights set on a shot at the ONE featherweight MMA world championship.

Through two appearances with the promotion, Abdullaev has earned the attention of fans with a couple of back-to-back knockouts that took him less than 90 seconds combined. First, 'Bakal' stepped inside the Circle with Oh Ho Taek at ONE Fight Night 8, finishing the South Korean star in a mere 44 seconds.

He followed that up with a 41-second destruction of Aaron Carnate at ONE Fight Night 12, moving to 2-0 in ONE and 10-0 overall.

Who leaves with their 'O' intact and one step closer to their first shot at ONE Championship gold?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.

Poll : Who leaves ONE Fight Night 22 with their 'O' intact Halil Amir Akbar Abdullaev 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback