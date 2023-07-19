WATCH: Akbar Abdullaev spins his way to highlight KO of Aaron Canarte

Kyrgyzstani sensation Akbar Abdullaev demonstrated he’s ready to challenge big names in the featherweight division following his powerful performance at ONE Fight Night 12.

Abdullaev preserved his 100% finishing rate this past Friday with a beautifully placed back-spinning leg kick against undefeated striker Aaron Canarte. The stellar finish couldn’t have been more perfect as Abduallaev’s MMA record surged to 10-0 in less than 60 seconds.

Canarte, for his part, was no amateur. He made a big name for himself in Latin America for his promising talents and world-class skills. Unfortunately, July 14 just wasn’t his night.

His early demise put an end to his 10-0 win streak, crushing any possibility of fast-tracking his way to world title contention.

Rewatch Akbar Abdullaev’s insane spinning kick below:

At only 25, Abdullaev is indeed becoming one of the most outstanding MMA prospects in ONE Championship.

He came into the big leagues earlier this year with a reputation for being an exceptional one-round finisher. So far, he’s been living up to the hype.

He finished South Korean standout Oh Ho Taek via knockout in his first appearance this past March and has added his second first-round stoppage against Aaron Canarte.

Therefore, the future is looking bright for the Kyrgyzstani prospect. It’s only a matter of time before he secures a fight with ranked featherweight contenders like Martin Nguyen or Shamil Gasanov.