"Dude stole Overeem's horsemeat" - Fans react to former UFC champ T.J. Dillashaw showing off insanely bulked physique

Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw's latest post on Instagram showcased his bulked physique.

Dillashaw mentioned in the caption that he had been training hard and hinted at a return to combat sports in some capacity this year. He wrote:

"Planting seeds of hard work last year, ready to harvest success this year. Patience pays off. 💪🌱 #NewYearNewRewards"

Check out his post below:

Fans reacted to his unusually bulked physique that they saw very little of during his time in the UFC. T.J. Dillashaw only fought at flyweight once in the octagon and the rest of his appearances were at bantamweight.

Fans wrote:

"Dude stole Overeems horsemeat"

"bro is 4:3 stretched resolution"

"Bro turned into Ryan Bader. Letsss gooo"

"Planting seeds? lol more like popping pills"

Fans even called for his return and suggested various matchups:

"Bro wants the McGregor fight at 185"

"tj vs darren til"

Check out fan reactions below:

Fans react to Dillashaw's physique. (via Instagram)

Juan Archuleta details training sessions with T.J. Dillashaw

Former Rizin bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta and T.J. Dillashaw have trained together for a long time throughout the course of their careers.

In a recent interview on the Jaxxon Podcast, Archuleta descirbed the highly competitive nature of their sessions:

"The mindset for T.J. [Dillashaw] or any other college athlete is to be the best... And now you're dealing with a lot of guys that you're probably one of the favorites on the team, you're probably one of the blue chip recruits, but now you go into an NFL pro team... Everyone is a man at this point, so you try to bully someone you're gonna get bullied back... It slowly starts to escalate."

Archuleta also described how his experience involved combatting ego by keeping himself grounded and avoiding certain situations that can escalate and get out of hand:

"Some people don't realize that like, they're trying to make a name off you in practice. And you're like, 'Bro, it's practice. Settle down'... And that's how things escalate. So with me, I have no ego at all when I train. When I feel someone going super hard, I pump the brakes."

Check out his comments in the interview below (35:20):