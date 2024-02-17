"Duo we didn't know we needed" - Fans react as Ilia Topuria and Merab Dvalishvili help each other get through grueling weight cuts before UFC 298

The UFC 298 main card will feature two fighters from Georgia, Ilia Topuria in the main event against Alexander Volkanovski and Merab Dvalishvili against former champion Henry Cejudo.

The two were seen supporting and pushing each other to get through their ordeal during their exhausting weight cuts. Both of them conversed in Georgian. Dvalishvili said:

“Brother, we are unbreakable, brother! We’ve been through worse times. I’m with you brother and we celebrate together!”

Topuria agreed:

“Of course, Merab! This is nothing. This is a God’s gift! This is our chance to fight for our dreams. How can we not suffer this? We have suffered much worse days! What’s this? This is a two-day problem and then we celebrate! Then we celebrate… Without any doubt, Merab! God is with us!”

Check out their interaction below:

Fans were enamored by the wholesome interaction between the two fighters and reacted to it.

"the duo we didn't know we needed"

"Brothers"

"This is so beautiful & powerful. Georgians stick with each other thru every battle."

Other fans weighed in on the fighters' grueling weight cuts.

"Man what these fighters go through is really unappreciated. It’s incredible most of them can even have decent performances after draining so much a few hours prior."

"Don't care who you are going for this is quality sportsmanship and I wish nothing but good luck to all 4 of the fighters in these 2 matches"

Check out the fans' comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to wholesome interaction between Topuria and Dvalishvili.

Alexander Volkanovski says Ilia Topuria will "crumble" at UFC 298

No.3-ranked Ilia Topuria will challenge for the featherweight title at UFC 298 against one of the most dominant champions to have ever reigned in the UFC, Alexander Volkanovski.

Volkanovski is confident that he will reign supreme at UFC 298 despite coming off a recent loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. At the final face-off, Volkanovski told UFC commentator Joe Rogan that Topuria will feel the pressure in the octagon when the main event kicks off.

'The Great' said:

“All of that’s all over now, now he’s got to step in the octagon with me. I’m going to show him. He crumbled at the presser, he’s going to crumble tomorrow as well. And still. Let’s go.”

Topuria's address to the crowd was more understated as he merely expressed his readiness to fight.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below on YouTube: