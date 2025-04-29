  • home icon
  Dustin Poirier aims to avoid major error from Islam Makhachev bout in his UFC retirement fight at UFC 318

Dustin Poirier aims to avoid major error from Islam Makhachev bout in his UFC retirement fight at UFC 318

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Apr 29, 2025 18:55 GMT
Dustin Poirier highlights costly error from Islam Makhachev fight he hopes to avoid in retirement fight [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Dustin Poirier (right) highlights costly error from Islam Makhachev (left) fight he hopes to avoid in retirement fight [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Dustin Poirier recently opened up about a major error he made against Islam Makhachev and intends to avoid repeating it in his retirement fight. He admitted that it was a costly error as it eventually resulted in a submission loss.

Poirier's retirement fight was made official as he recently announced that he will be challenging Max Holloway for the 'BMF' title in their trilogy bout at UFC 318. It will be a fitting end to 'The Diamond's' career as he will be headlining the pay-per-view event in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Poirier admitted to being hesitant during his lightweight title fight against Makhachev last June at UFC 302. Poirier mentioned that he will be sure to trust his instincts against Holloway rather than constantly second-guessing himself:

"I don't want to leave the octagon like I did in the Islam fight, where I'm kind of like, second guessing everything. I want to be sure of it. I want to walk to the arena knowing that this is the last time I'm ever going to feel this."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (9:04):

Dustin Poirier praises Max Holloway as his final UFC opponent

Dustin Poirier also lauded Max Holloway for being his final opponent before he retires from the UFC.

During the aforementioned appearance, Poirier highlighted the requirements he had for his final opponent and mentioned that his former foe meets that criteria. The 36-year-old said:

"This whole camp, fight week, everything I'm gonna do coming up on in these next two months, I'm just gonna try to embrace because this is the last time I'm ever gonna be put in this position and feel these nerves and get to walk into the arena and fight another man and what a legend when they gave me [Holloway], what a legend to be standing across from. I said legends only and [Holloway] is definitely all of that." [9:16]
Check out Dustin Poirier announcing his retirement bout against Max Holloway below:

Edited by Tejas Rathi
