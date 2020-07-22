UFC Lightweight Dustin Poirier recently marked his return to the Octagon with a huge win over Dan Hooker in one of the best fights of 2020. Back in the winning column, Poirier is now keen on facing a big name or wants a shot at the title for his next fight.

While speaking on Monday's episode of the Jim Rome Show, Dustin Poirier claimed that for his next fight, he wants a big name or a shot at the title. He said that he has been fighting in the UFC for 10 years and wants a fight to "mean more than just a fight". (H/T: MMA Junkie)

"It just needs to be a really big name or a title fight. I’ve been doing this for 10 years in the UFC, and I still love fighting, but I want these fights to mean more than just a fight. I don’t want it to just be about a show and win purse. I want it to really mean something, and I know I’m in the back nine of my career."

Dustin Poirier further added that he's been fighting for a while, and wants these final four or five fights in the UFC to actually mean something every time he steps back into the Octagon. 'The Diamond' lastly added that he's trying to leave behind a legacy.

“I’ve been fighting for a while, I have 40 fights, and I want these last four or five years to really mean something every time I get into the octagon. Not only for me and my family, but for the goals that I’m trying to bring awareness to and raise money for and for my career. I really want to leave a legacy.”

Who could Dustin Poirier face next?

The UFC Lightweight Division is currently stacked right now with some top names, however, someone who is on the back of a loss and would also love to get back to winning terms is none other than Tony Ferguson.

A rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor has also been talked about by fight fans, but it seems unlikely for the latter to take that fight after announcing his retirement from MMA.