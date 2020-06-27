Dustin Poirier becomes the UFC's first-ever Forrest Griffin Community Award winner

Dustin Poirier has become the first-ever recipient of a brand-new UFC award.

Poirier was handpicked by UFC President, Dana White, for the prize.

Right before his return to the UFC octagon this weekend, Dustin Poirier received good news as he was announced as the first winner of the Griffin Community Award winner. Dustin Poirier was announced as the winner of the Griffin Community award on Twitter by the UFC's official handle. The tweet read, "OFFICIAL: @DustinPoirier named the inaugural recipient of @ForrestGriffin Community Award presented by @ToyoTires #UFCHonors"

The UFC in its press release revealed that the award - which was inaugurated by UFC president Dana White - will be given to fighters who have provided excellent service in terms of charity and volunteering, creating a meaningful impact on the world around them.

"UFC® today announced that former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has been named the inaugural recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award, presented by Toyo Tires®. Named in honor of UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin, the award will recognize a UFC athlete for their exceptional volunteer and charity work and the meaningful impact their efforts have on the community."

Poirer praised by UFC president Dana White

The press release also confirmed that Dustin Poirier was handpicked by the UFC president Dana White. White said in the statement that Poirier was not only a great athlete, but also a great human being. White also praised Porier for being someone who believed in giving back, not only to his community, but also to his country.

“Dustin is a great athlete, but more importantly he’s a great human being. He is a kid who works hard and is passionate about giving back to not only his community but to those who are less fortunate.”

In the same press release, Poirier himself said he was very grateful for the things his foundation had managed to accomplish. 'The Diamond' also stated his belief that these successes were not simply all of his own doing, but rather were destined to happen if enough hard work was put in.

“I’m just grateful for the things we have accomplished with the foundation, the way it’s growing, the support and people getting behind it. It’s amazing that when you do something from the heart, something that means something to you and you do it the right way, all the right things fall into place. These things are not forced, they are just happening.”

