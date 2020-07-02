Dustin Poirier breaks into pound-for-pound top 10 as UFC announces latest updates in official rankings

The massive win against Dan Hooker at the top of the 155lbs division has put Dustin Poirier back on pole position to become the next title contender

The fight is being regarded by many as a contender for the Fight of the Year award

Dustin Poirier

While it was expected that the main event clash between UFC lightweights Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker at UFC on ESPN 12 would produce some fireworks, the fight actually exceeded expectations. In a five-round back and forth slugfest, it was Dustin Poirier who emerged victorious in the end via unanimous decision. The fight is being regarded by many as a contender for the Fight of the Year award.

Dustin Poirier is back at the top contender spot

The massive win at the top of the 155lbs division has put Dustin Poirier back on pole position to become the next title contender and propelled "The Diamond" into the top ten of the UFC pound-for-pound list as well.

Let’s glance through all the changes in the latest updated UFC rankings. (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Men’s P4P - Dustin Poirier breaks into top ten. Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje drop one spot each to 11 and 12.

Heavyweight - Augusto Sakai and Walt Harris are ranked nine and ten respectively.

Light Heavyweight - Misha Cirkunov moves up one spot to 11. Johnny Walker drops down to 12.

Middleweight - No changes.

Welterweight - Geoff Neal moves up one spot to ten, while Nate Diaz drops to 11. Neil Magny moves from 15 to a tie for 14 with Anthony Pettis.

Lightweight - Dustin Poirier climbs a spot to two. Tony Ferguson falls down by one to three. Charles Oliveira moves up one to six, as Paul Felder drops to seven. Diego Ferreira climbs two spots up to eight. Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta fall one spot each to nine and ten respectively. Islam Makhachev is up two to 11. Cowboy Cerrone drops two to 13. Drew Dober rises one to 14, sending Beneil Dariush down to 15.

Featherweight - Zabit Magomedsharipov climbs one spot to two, while Brian Ortega moves down to three. Josh Emmett moves into a tie for seven with Frankie Edgar. Jose Aldo somehow moves up one to 11, despite not fighting in the division anymore. Arnold Allen falls one to 12.

Bantamweight - Cory Sandhagen drops to the five spot on his own.

Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s P4P - Cynthia Calvillo is up one to 13, dropping Julianna Pena to 14.

Women’s Bantamweight - Raquel Pennington moves up into a tie for four with Julianna Pena.

Women’s Flyweight - Jessica Eye drops from a tie for four to take over five on his own.

Women’s Strawwweight - Felice Herrig drops two to 15, allowing Angela Hill and Amanda Ribas to move up one each to 13 and 14.