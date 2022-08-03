"Fight news coming soon" - Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler in the works for UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier has today (August 3) announced that he finally has an opponent set for his imminent return to the cage. It was later revealed that Michael Chandler will stand across from him.

'The Diamond' has been a UFC regular since joining from the renowned WEC on January 1, 2011. His time in the octagon has seen him fight an astonishing 27 times. The 155lber has managed to cement himself as one of the best current lightweights in the sport today.

Dustin Poirier has been out of action since December 2021. The long wait for his return is finally over as the 33-year-old revealed to his fans over social media that news of his comeback will be released soon.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier Fight news coming soon!! Fight news coming soon!!

Following his announcement, Ariel Helwani broke the news that Poirier vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 281 will be the next high-profile matchup at 155lbs. The pair will finally get to settle their beef with one another.

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler is close to being finalized for UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at MSG. @arielhelwani breaks the news on #TheMMAHour Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler is close to being finalized for UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at MSG. @arielhelwani breaks the news on #TheMMAHour.

The last time we saw the American Top Team representative in action, he fell short of capturing the UFC lightweight title. He was submitted in the third round by Charles Oliveira in December 2021.

Despite already being a huge name in the sport, Dustin Poirier spearheaded to fame with his back-to-back wins over the controversial and immensely popular Conor McGregor. Handing the Irishman his first ever knockout loss has been a huge highlight in the Louisianan's career.

What's next for the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler?

Dustin Poirier currently sits one spot behind Charles Oliveira at #2 in the lightweight rankings. Meanwhile, Michael Chandler occupies the #5 spot in the division.

'Do Bronx' is scheduled to face Islam Makhachev for the vacant 155lb strap later this year. Hence, it seems likely that the winner of the upcoming clash at UFC 281 will be next in line to once again fight for the title.

The brawl between Poirier and Chandler will without a doubt be fireworks, and has fight-of-the-year written all over it. The two competitors have made a name for themselves as two of the most electrifying talents in the weightclass, as they rarely ever have a boring fight.

As previously mentioned, title implications are most likely on the line when UFC 281 rolls around. Regardless of the winner, a large number of fans will be excited to see either fighter run it back with Charles Oliveira.

