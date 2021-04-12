Dustin Poirier claims Conor McGregor hasn't paid the promised donation to The Good Fight Foundation

Dustin Poirier has claimed that Conor McGregor hasn’t paid the promised donation to The Good Fight Foundation.

Ahead of their highly awaited rematch at UFC 257 (January 2021), Conor McGregor had vowed to donate $500,000 to Dustin Poirier’s charitable organization. However, Poirier has now taken to his official Twitter account and asserted that McGregor hasn’t yet made the donation.

That's a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

See you soon.

July 10th Paid In Full! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 11, 2021

The consensus in the MMA world was that Conor McGregor and his team would’ve likely followed through on his promise and had already made the donation. However, according to Dustin Poirier, McGregor and his team stopped responding after their UFC 257 fight in January.

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was contested at featherweight and took place at UFC 178 (September 2014). McGregor won that fight via first-round TKO.

The rematch between The Notorious One and The Diamond was contested at lightweight and took place at UFC 257 (January 2021). This time, Poirier won via second-round TKO.

In the ensuing months, the UFC, Conor McGregor, and Dustin Poirier reached an agreement for a trilogy bout between the two stars. The UFC recently confirmed that McGregor and Poirier will face one another in their trilogy matchup at UFC 264 (July 10, 2021).

Ahead of their respective preparations for their all-important trilogy fight, Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to provide his prediction on how the fight would play out.

"The prediction is in! I’m going to win the trilogy fight via A Front Kick to the nose. Round number 4. His Nose needs straightenin and I’m Rhinoplasty."

Dustin Poirier has seemingly addressed the prediction provided by Conor McGregor. As of this writing, McGregor is yet to respond to Poirier’s allegations.

The winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 is likely to receive a UFC LW title shot

Charles Oliveira (left); Michael Chandler (right)

Presently, Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler are set to fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 262 (May 15, 2021). The winner of this fight will be crowned as the new UFC lightweight champion.

Meanwhile, the winner of the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor trilogy fight at UFC 264 (July 10, 2021) is expected to receive a UFC lightweight title shot against the Oliveira-Chandler winner.

What are your thoughts on Dustin Poirier’s claims against Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comments.

