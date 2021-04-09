"The prediction is in!" - Conor McGregor reveals how he intends to finish Dustin Poirier in the trilogy fight

Conor McGregor brought the Mystic Mac back once again as he made a forthright prediction for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in an Instagram post earlier today.

After winning one round each, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will go at it once again. The fight is booked for July 10, 2021 and is scheduled to main event the UFC 264 pay-per-view. Dustin Poirier has reportedly already signed on the dotted line and Conor McGregor has confirmed it on social media as well. It is only a matter of time before the fight gets officially announced.

The fight is booked!

July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about.

Adjust and absolutely fucking destroy! #BilliStrut pic.twitter.com/bdFlGyN3i1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2021

The Irishman has claimed that he will finish 'El Diamante' in the fourth round of their clash with a front kick to the nose, and straighten out Poirier's nose in the process.

"The prediction is in! I’m going to win the trilogy fight via A Front Kick to the nose. Round number 4. His Nose needs straightenin and I’m Rhinoplasty," Conor McGregor wrote.

Last time Conor Mcgregor faced Dustin Poirer, he had predicted a 60-second knockout win for himself. The whole world knows how that turned out.

Whether Conor McGregor will be able to deliver a performance that makes his clairvoyance come true, or will succumb once again to another one of the tricks that Dustin Poirier might have up his sleeve, only time will tell.

What happened when Conor McGregor faced Dustin Poirier the last two times?

Advertisement

The first time Conor McGregor meet Dustin Poirier inside the octagon was during his absolute peak. The main event of UFC 178 saw the two lock horns in a featherweight battle that ended with Conor McGregor silencing his counterpart in just a minute and 46 seconds of the bout.

To avenge the heartbreaking loss six and a half years ago, Dustin Poirier came into UFC 257 in January this year with a fool-proof strategy of breaking Conor McGregor - and break the Irishman he did.

'The Notorious One' had no answers for the sneaky calf kicks that Dustin Poirier brought out during their second clash, and was forced to leave the arena that night with a serious limp and the first ever knockout loss of his MMA career.

If Conor McGregor's Instagram stories of his training are to be believed, he is leaving no stone unturned in having answers for any and all striking skills that Dustin Poirier might bring out during the trilogy fight.