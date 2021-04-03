Conor McGregor announces official date for trilogy fight; claims he's ready to 'adjust and absolutely destroy' Dustin Poirier 

In a recent tweet, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor announced that his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier is officially booked for July 10. Mystic Mac has promised to show the world what he is all about on July 10, in the main event of UFC 264. While the venue is yet to be confirmed, it will likely take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight is booked!

July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about.

Adjust and absolutely fucking destroy! #BilliStrut pic.twitter.com/bdFlGyN3i1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2021

In his own words, Conor McGregor is going to 'adjust and absolutely fu**ing destroy' Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor's tweet also indicated that he will bring back the famous 'Billionaire Strut' to the octagon for the upcoming fight.

In his last two fights, the Irishman refrained from indulging in his incredibly popular and brazen walk, maybe as a part of his recent, more humble persona.

However, it seems Conor McGregor won't play the good guy anymore. He also believes he has made the necessary tweaks to his game to beat his fellow southpaw opponent.

McGregor and Poirier have locked horns twice previously, with both fighters picking up one win.

Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier - who will claim the bragging rights?

McGregor won the first fight via first-round KO at UFC 178 back in 2014. Poirier won the most recent battle between the pair in January, earlier this year at UFC 257 via TKO in the second round. This was the first time Conor McGregor had been knocked out in a fight. On July 10, the world will witness the tie-breaker between two of the greatest lightweights in the world.

In the second fight, it was Poirier's vicious calf kicks that broke the Irishman's rhythm and left him unable to move freely. McGregor failed to check the majority of the kicks which soon left him vulnerable to a striking onslaught from Poirier.

In the second round, a well-timed hook landed clean on Conor McGregor with his back against the fence and that was all she wrote. The former two-division champion was put to sleep for the first time in his career.

Red Zone Anaerobic Strength Training on the @McGregorFast program.

A true frame changer.

Good luck everyone. Available now on the app.. @McGregorFast pic.twitter.com/Q35BiJ1h4G — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 30, 2021

This time, McGregor has done his homework and is prepared to paint the masterpiece he had promised his fans the last time around.