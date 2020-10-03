UFC president Dana White clearly doesn't want to lose out on the huge business that a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is going to make. In a complete turnaround of events, White has now revealed that the promotion is looking to book a matchup between the pair.

UFC matchmakers have been in touch with both the Irishman and Poirier recently regarding a potential blockbuster clash in the near future and according to White, "The Diamond" has already confirmed his interest in the fight and the promotion is now waiting for Conor McGregor to sign the dotted line later today.

Dana White tells @Farah_Hannoun of @UFCarabia that Dustin Poirier has accepted a fight with Conor McGregor in January and that they are expecting to hear back from McGregor by 5:00 pm PT today. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 2, 2020

Conor McGregor is currently retired from professional MMA and recently had a very public fallout with Dana White when the former leaked screenshots of a conversation with White regarding the Irishman's next fight inside the octagon.

Irate with the UFC, McGregor decided to quit the sport altogether but he recently proposed a charity bout against Dustin Poirier in the former's hometown of Dublin, Ireland. Poirier, who himself has had a few disagreements with the UFC regarding the contract for his next fight jumped on the idea and McGregor even released a poster of the potential fight.

Now that the UFC has offered the fight to McGregor and Poirier, it is unlikely that the charity bout will ever take place but it was surely indicative of the fact that fighters are now putting up a united front against the UFC top-brass, sticking to their demands and not crumbling under the "take it or leave it" pressure.