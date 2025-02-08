Dustin Poirier discusses recovering X account from Russian hacker after losing handle again despite password change: "These guys are good"

Dustin Poirier's hacked X/Twitter account has finally been recovered. 'The Diamond' caught up with combat sports journalist Helen Yee at a Celebrity Sweat Flag football game, during which he detailed how he managed to regain access to his account.

The account had, for some time now, been used by hackers to promote cryptocurrency scams. However, thanks to the intervention of the UFC and his management, Poirier was returned access to his X/Twitter account, and he couldn't be happier.

"Got it back! No more crypto scams on my stuff. The UFC and my management out in Canada got linked up with X and got all the stuff taken down and got my Twitter back this morning."

Yee then poked fun at Poirier's penchant for jumping the guillotine in many of his fights despite never submitting anyone with it. She jokingly asked if his past password wasn't connected to it, to which a humored Poirier said the following:

"Gilly Gang, no. 'Stay hydrated,' none of that's the password. The crazy thing is somebody from Russia, you know it lets you know where they hacked it from, it said it got hacked from Russia. I was like, 'Oh crap.' I changed the password, three minutes later after I changed the new password, and it had numbers and all kinds of crazy stuff, it got hacked again from the same guy. I'm like, 'Man, these guys are good.' These guys are good. Respect."

Now that he has regained access to his previously hacked X/Twitter account, Poirier can focus on preparing for his retirement bout. Unfortunately, he is still without an official date or opponent, but is determined to wash away the bitter taste of his lightweight title loss to Islam Makhachev.

Dustin Poirier's X/Twitter account wasn't the only UFC fighter social media page to be involved with a crypto-scam

While Dustin Poirier's X/Twitter account was hacked and used as a vector for cryptocurrency scams by said hackers, the same cannot be said for another UFC fighter. Undefeated Chechen superstar Khamzat Chimaev was the subject of tremendous controversy in mid-2024.

He had heavily promoted the SMASH meme-coin, elevating its value to $1.35 after his followers invested in it. Unfortunately, less than 24 hours later, the coin experienced a rapid sell-off that caused its value to drop by 94%, leading to a loss of roughly $1 million from investors.

While Chimaev expressed innocence, claiming to have been ignorant of the coin's true purpose, it still sparked fury across the MMA world.

