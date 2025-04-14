Dustin Poirier drops major one-word hint about his retirement fight

Dustin Poirier has shared an update about his retirement fight, which is expected to thrill MMA fans worldwide. Poirier aims to end his professional MMA career on a high note with one last fight but the UFC is yet to announce who or when he'll fight next.

Ad

In his third bid for the undisputed lightweight crown, Poirier returned to the octagon and took on Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 last year. Before the title fight, 'The Diamond' expressed his desire to retire, regardless of the outcome.

The 36-year-old proved to be a formidable opponent for Makhachev but was eventually submitted in the fifth round via D'Arce choke, ending his ambitions of becoming a UFC champion.

Despite the setback, Poirier chose to have one final run in the promotion and suggested that his retirement fight would be against a legend. An X user named @flowerchild_ty recently asked Poirier about his next fight, writing:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''@DustinPoirier can we get the details for your next fight pleaseeeeeeeeeee''

In response, the former interim champion hinted at a fiercely competitive matchup, writing:

''WAR''

Expand Tweet

Ad

As all the other top lightweight contenders are busy endorsing their names for title contention, Poirier, who wishes to finish his UFC career in his home state of Louisiana, might challenge Max Holloway for the BMF title, according to several reports.

Beneil Dariush reaffirmed the reports of a possible Poirier vs. Holloway trilogy bout in an interview with Submission Radio last month, saying:

''My understanding is Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway are going to fight. That’s what I’m hearing. I don’t know if it’s 100 percent sealed and done, but that’s what I’m hearing.''

Ad

Check out Beneil Dariush's comments below (12:03):

Ad

In his first encounter with Holloway at UFC 143 in 2012, Poirier secured an opening-round submission win. Their rematch took place at UFC 236 in 2019, which saw Poirier become the interim lightweight champion via unanimous decision.

Chael Sonnen names Dustin Poirier's next opponent

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen recently discussed Dustin Poirier's final MMA appearance in an episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast in the lead-up to UFC 314.

Ad

Sonnen and his co-host Daniel Cormier were joined by Poirier on the panel, as the former light heavyweight title challenger expressed his thoughts on 'The Diamond's' potential trilogy fight with Max Holloway, saying:

"155 (lightweight) only has one piece of clarity, which is that Dustin (Poirier) and Max (Holloway) are matched up."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (via Red Corner MMA's X post):

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.