Dustin Poirier explains the reasons that a 'rubber match' with Conor McGregor makes sense

Fresh off his win over Conor McGregor from UFC 257, Dustin Poirier has taken part in an interview with ESPN MMA's Ariel Helwani. The Diamond discussed a host of topics involving the UFC's lightweight division but most importantly, admitted that a trilogy fight against the Irishman makes sense to him.

One-on-one with @DustinPoirier for today’s #HelwaniShow.



We talked all aspects of his win over McGregor.



Plus:



* what he wants next

* when

* what he meant when he said he didn’t love this

* the homecoming he received



And more.



Enjoy: https://t.co/fppIieEnqC — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 1, 2021

During the interview, Dustin Poirier clarifies that the score between him and Conor McGregor is now tied at 1-1. Hence, a rubber match between the pair would make sense and is something The Diamond wants.

"It's 1-1. I knocked him out; he knocked me out. The rubber match, it does make sense."

However, Dustin Poirier did add that, as things stand, he has no idea if the UFC would allow Conor McGregor to get a title shot right off immediately after a loss. The former interim UFC lightweight champion added that he has no idea which direction the UFC is headed towards right now. Poirier also remains confused if the lightweights are chasing Khabib Nurmagomedov not.

"I'm not sure if the UFC would do that. Why wasn't that one for the belt? Politics? We're chasing Khabib? What's going on here? ... I have no idea what direction [the UFC is going to] move in."

No Pressure,

Dustin Poirier is in line for the next shot at the UFC lightweight title

Dustin Poirier is pretty much confirmed to be one half of the next UFC lightweight title fight. However, it will be interesting to note which lightweight will get to stand across the octagon with The Diamond, in the quest to win the UFC lightweight championship.

While Dustin Poirier has made it clear that he wouldn't mind facing Charles Oliveira for the title, which is likely to be vacated by Khabib soon. The Diamond is open to a third fight against Conor McGregor.

However, as per Agfight and division contender Michael Chandler, the UFC offered Iron a fight against Charles Oliveira for UFC 258. The Brazilian refused to take it, keeping the lightweight division complex and fascinating.