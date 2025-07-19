Dustin Poirier gets 100% real about why he is retiring after UFC 318: "I don't want this sport to retire me"

Dustin Poirier does not want to be a beaten and broken man when he calls it a career. While his recent performances suggest that he still has the ability to compete at the highest level, Poirier has announced his decision to retire after his upcoming trilogy fight with Max Holloway.

In a recent interview with Chisanga Malata, Poirier explained the reasoning behind his decision to retire:

"I don't want this sport to retire me. I want to walk away from the sport. And if that's putting on great performances, fighting and beating the best guys in the world, that's the way I want it to be. I want to go out on top with stuff still left in the tank. I don't want to empty myself out and leave this game broken and bruised for a paycheck. It's just time, I just feel like it's time. I've done a lot in the sport and I want to be healthy and be with my family."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (1:12):

Poirier's statement highlights the challenges that accomplished fighters face in the later stages of their careers. Many such fighters struggle to keep up with the evolution of the sport, and watch their legacies tarnished by consecutive losses as they continue to fight professionally well past their prime.

Dustin Poirier reflects on his MMA career, answers if he has second thoughts about retirement

In the aforementioned interview with Chisanga Malata, Dustin Poirier was asked if he ever reconsidered his decision to retire during his training camp for UFC 318. Poirier firmly responded:

"I've been pretty dead set. I wouldn't have come out and said 'this is it' unless I was sure. There's moments, like when I'm driving to the gym and stuff, that, reality sets in and I can't believe this is the last time that I'm ever going to do this, but my decision has been made." [2:42]

Poirier is regarded as one of the greatest fighters never to have won the undisputed UFC title. However, he has faced the most elite competitors of his era and delivered some of the greatest fights in the division's history.

When asked if he is content with the way his career panned out, Poirier said:

"I have to be [content with the way my career panned out]. I'm grateful for everything, all the lessons I've learnt, the accomplishments I've had throughout the sport... I had a good run, I really did... And I'm proud of it." [3:06]

In his final competitive MMA appearance, Poirier will challenge Max Holloway for the ceremonial BMF title in the main event of UFC 318. The fight will mark their third meeting, with Poirier holding a 2-0 record from their previous encounters.

