Dustin Poirier gets 100% real on how he wants his career to be remembered ahead of UFC 318 retirement bout: "Just a dream chaser"

Dustin Poirier recently shared his thoughts on how he wants fans to remember his MMA career. The former interim UFC lightweight champion is among the most popular MMA fighters today and has an impressive professional record of 30-9-1, recording wins over high-profile opponents like Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, Michael Chandler, and Dan Hooker.

Ad

After a long and illustrious career, Poirier is set to grace the octagon one last time at UFC 318 next weekend in his home state of Louisiana. He'll be facing fellow MMA icon Max Holloway in an exciting trilogy bout with the BMF title on the line.

He notably beat Holloway in both their previous encounters, via first-round submission in their first fight at UFC 143 in February 2012 and a unanimous decision in their rematch at UFC 236 in April 2019.

Ad

Trending

In a recent interview with FanDuel Sports Network, the Louisiana native addressed his legacy, saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Leading up to this fight, people have been asking that same question - how do you want people to remember you? I just keep falling back to the same answer, man. I just want to be remembered as a guy who went out there and left it all out there. It was war every time. I was trying to finish the guy. I put myself in harm's way to finish the guy sometimes. Just a dream chaser who tried to make things happen."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Max Holloway has one goal for Dustin Poirier trilogy fight at UFC 318

Max Holloway recently opened up about his upcoming trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 and outlined his goal for the bout. The Hawaiian isn't planning on letting Poirier get his fairytale retirement result and wants to avoid losing to the Louisiana native for the third time.

Ad

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Holloway addressed his upcoming test and detailed the "main thing" running through his mind. He said:

"I'm 0-3 in one trilogy. I'm not trying to be 0-3 in two trilogies. That's the main thing going through my mind. The BMF title is cool and everything, and making history is great, but the main history I ain't trying to make be a man who fought two different trilogies and went 0-3. I'm focused on going out there and getting my hand raised. Shout out to DP, 'The Diamond'. He's a beast, he's an animal, he's a legend. I know this is his last dance, but I've got to play the spoiler here. I need this one."

Ad

Catch Max Holloway's comments below (5:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.