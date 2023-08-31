Dustin Poirier gives 3-word reaction to old resurfaced clip of a 16-year-old Max Holloway speaking words wiser beyond his years

Dustin Poirier has reacted to a resurfaced clip of a young Max Holloway speaking words wiser beyond his years.

In the clip, Holloway can be seen talking about how one should never give up. Further in the clip, the UFC superstar talks about how his parents were heavy drug users and revealed that he hadn't seen his dad since the time he was 10-11 years old. He said:

"You shouldn't even give up like what is that. If you give up you certified loser. If you try you at least winning in your book. My mom and my dad, I knew they are heavy drug users and then my dad would always beat up my mom. I think that her drugs is like her medicine, like would calm her stress. The last time I saw my dad, I was like 10-11 years old and I don't see him after that. I say pray for him but he has no use in my life anymore."

Reacting to the resurfaced video, Dustin Poirier retweeted the post and offered his respect to Max Holloway. He said:

"Much respect Max!!!"

Expand Tweet

Dustin Poirier's tweet caught the attention of Max Holloway who replied to 'Th Diamond' by saying:

Expand Tweet

Max Holloway speaks about wanting to win the UFC featherweight title again

Holloway was seen in action this past weekend against 'The Korean Zombie' in Singapore. 'Blessed' won the bout with an emphatic KO in the third round of the fight, reminding everyone of his standing in the featherweight division.

Following his bout, Max Holloway spoke about having his eyes set on the title. 'Blessed' claimed that he is looking to make yet another push for the title and wants to defend it a couple of times after potentially winning it and then moving up in weight. He said:

"I want to win the title back. I want to defend it a bunch of times. After we do that, maybe go up a weight or two to get more titles. We'll see what happens, anything's possible, all I gotta do is focus, keep one foot in front of the other and keep grinding."

Take a look at the video below:

Expand Tweet