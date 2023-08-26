Who won the UFC fight yesterday (August 26, 2023)?

UFC Fight Night 225 just wrapped up after marking the promotion's return to Singapore. The card took place in Kallang at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and was headlined by Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung in a bout with retirement implications for 'The Korean Zombie'.

Both men started the bout intent on landing low kicks. It was a closely-contested first round with both men landing several shots, before the complexion of the fight changed in round two. Holloway dropped Jung and nearly scored a submission via anaconda choke, but 'The Korean Zombie' defended well and survived.

Aware that he was likely behind on the scorecards, Jung went for broke and stormed forward in round three, throwing caution to the wind. Unfortunately, it was a futile attempt at winning the fight and led to Holloway, who isn't known for his punching power, scoring a brutal knockout.

The loss marks the last time fans will see 'The Korean Zombie' fight in the UFC, as he announced his retirement from MMA, before walking out to the arena serenading his exit.

Catch the highlights below:

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith faced rival Ryan Spann in a rematch of their 2021 encounter, which saw 'Lionheart' submit him in a round. The pair's rematch, however, was far more competitive.

Smith found early success with low kicks and counters to Spann's reckless lunges, and even mounted him briefly. However, a left hook from Spann led to Smith's eye closing shut in round two, to make the fight two rounds apiece going into round three.

Round three was competitive, with both men having moments on the feet. But in the end, the judges believed that 'Lionheart' had done enough to get his hand raised, and he won the fight via split-decision.

Catch the verdict below:

The third bout on the card saw Giga Chikadze make his return after spending over a year away from the octagon. He defeated Alex Caceres with a solid performance to earn a unanimous decision win.

A UFC bantamweight clash between Rinya Nakamura and Fernie Garcia saw the unbeaten Japanese prospect maintain his undefeated record with a unanimous decision win.

Another unbeaten fighter in Erin Blanchfield, also preserved her undefeated record by scoring a win over former UFC women's flyweight title challenger Taila Santos, potentially earning herself a title shot against the winner of the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko rematch.

Finally, UFC heavyweight Junior Tafa opened the card with a one-minute knockout over Parker Porter.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie full card results

Main card

Max Holloway def. Chan Sung Jung via KO (0:23 of Round 3)

Anthony Smith def. Ryan Spann via split-decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)

Giga Chikadze def. Alex Caceres via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Rinya Nakamura def. Fernie Garcia via unanimous decision (30–26, 30–27, 30–27)

Erin Blanchfield def. Taila Santos via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Justin Tafa def. Parker Porter via KO (1:24 of Round 1)

Preliminary card

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Łukasz Brzeski via KO (3:01 of Round 1)

Garrett Armfield def. Toshiomi Kazama via TKO (4:16 of Round 1)

Michał Oleksiejczuk def. Chidi Njokuani via TKO (4:16 of Round 1)

Song Kenan def. Rolando Bedoya via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Billy Goff def. Yusaku Kinoshita via TKO (3:49 of Round 1)

JJ Aldrich def. Liang Na via TKO (4:49 of Round 2)

Choi Seung-woo def. Jarno Errens via unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)