"I'm different" - 'The Korean Zombie' explains why he thinks he can beat Max Holloway

Chan Sung Jung, aka 'The Korean Zombie', is confident that he can beat Max Holloway.

According to the South Korean, Holloway hasn't fought someone of his caliber. Sung Jung believes he hits harder than the No.1 UFC featherweight and that could be a crucial factor in their potential fight.

In the latest video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sung Jung said Holloway is only used to fighting out-boxers. He claimed 'Blessed' could struggle against an in-fighter like him, who likes to apply constant pressure:

"I've been warned that Holloway might kill me in the ring. I'm confident that he won't, though. Max Holloway dives right into the fight, and I'm good at taking care of those types. I'm not the one to back away from something like that. Holloway has only fought fighters experienced with out-boxing. I'm different. I enjoy in-fighting. No one in the top five is an in-fighter but me. I said this once and I'll say it again: My punching power exceeds Holloway's, or at least that's what I keep telling myself," said Sung Jung.

Watch Chan Sung Jung's YouTube video below:

Sung Jung added a fight against Holloway will be a "fun one," irrespective of the result. However, he understands that the Hawaiian might not want to lock horns with him.

Holloway has secured two huge victories since his second title loss to Alexander Volkanovski. It's likely he will once again challenge the UFC featherweight champ in his next outing. Sung Jung concluded he will continue to respect Holloway even if he refuses to fight him.

Chan Sung Jung called out Max Holloway after his last fight

After his win against Dan Ige in June this year, Chan Sung Jung expressed interest in fighting Max Holloway. The former featherweight champ, however, was scheduled to take on Yair Rodriguez the following month.

Due to an injury, Max Holloway was forced to withdraw, and the two ended up fighting recently at UFC Vegas 42.

As of now, 'The Korean Zombie' is recovering from the shoulder injury he suffered during his fight against Ige. He has won three of his last four fights, and is ranked No.4 in the featherweight division.

