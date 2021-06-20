Who won the fight between Dan Ige and The Korean Zombie?

'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung turned in a vintage performance as he emerged victorious against fellow top featherweight contender Dan Ige in the main event of UFC Vegas 29.

After five rounds, Jung bagged a unanimous decision win against his younger opponent, with the judges' scorecard reading 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46. The victory not only proved that the 34-year-old veteran has a lot left in the tank but it also solidified his status as a legitimate title contender.

'The Korean Zombie' is recognized as one of the most talented strikers on the UFC featherweight roster. But it was his wrestling advantage that ultimately proved to be the difference-maker as he took his opponent down multiple times throughout the fight.

Jung took a conservative approach at the beginning of the fight, landing perfectly-timed strikes and mixing his offense up with some takedowns. In the second round, 'Zombie' turned the pressure up as he came out firing on all cylinders. But he decided to slow the tempo down in the third as he went back to a wrestling-heavy offense.

With the win, Jung improved his record to 17-6 and earned a much-needed bounce-back win after losing to Brian Ortega at UFC Fight Night 180. It's also likely that 'The Korean Zombie' will move up from number four to third spot in the UFC featherweight rankings.

Meanwhile, Dan Ige dropped to 15-4. He previously knocked out Gavin Tucker at UFC Fight Night 187.

'The Korean Zombie' contemplated retirement

Jung previously said that the thought of retiring from the sport had crossed his mind. He added that his decision to retire or continue fighting would depend on how he fares against Dan Ige.

After scoring an impressive victory at UFC Vegas 29, however, it's safe to assume that 'The Korean Zombie' has his sights set on the UFC featherweight title.

However, Jung might have to wait a little longer for a possible championship date as UFC 145lbs titleholder Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Brian Ortega are preoccupied with the ongoing season of The Ultimate Fighter. The two are expected to fight sometime after TUF 29 wraps up.

Former champion Max Holloway, currently ranked number one in the division, is also waiting in the wings for his shot at the title.

