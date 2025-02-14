Dustin Poirier gives classy response to Ilia Topuria's "I love that dog" callout for a lightweight clash

In a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria made headlines with a bold callout aimed at Dustin Poirier. Topuria was excited about stepping up to the lightweight division and challenging the best fighters in the weight class.

His remarks have stirred up fan discussions and set the stage for a potential blockbuster lightweight clash.

Fresh off a string of impressive victories in the featherweight division, Topuria is eager to test his skill set against the likes of lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev and former interim champ, Dustin Poirier. 'El Matador' also acknowledged Poirier's sportsmanship and resilience.

On the aforementioned podcast, Topuria explained his vision for the future, saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I love that dog Dustin Poirier. He's a fighter, you know what I mean...he goes in and he fights till he dies. You're going to have that guy in front of you fighting and trying to take your head off. That's a very exciting fight for me and I think for the fans also."

Trending

Checkout Topuria's comments below (18:49):

Dustin Poirier delivered a classy and measured response to Topuria’s callout:

"A warrior knows one when he sees one, nothing but respect."

Expand Tweet

Poirier has also hinted at his future plans, noting that while retirement is on the horizon, he remains committed to giving his best in every fight.

Colby Covington points the finger at Dustin Poirier for their grudge match not materializing

In recent interviews, Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts on his future matchups and hinted at retirement plans, fueling discussions in the MMA community. Meanwhile, Colby Covington has blamed Poirier for their long-awaited fight never coming to fruition.

Poirier has maintained that he remains focused on finding the right opponent before considering retirement.

Covington believes Poirier is avoiding a showdown that could settle their rivalry once and for all. When fans asked Covington in his recent YouTube Q&A why the fight with Poirier has yet to materialize, he responded, saying:

"No word on the Dustin fight. He’s been scared of my shadow for years, ever since we trained together at that old gym. The guy just knows what I bring to the table. He knows he can’t beat me”

Covington added:

“He can’t even get a lucky punch on me. He’s not even willing to try like his friend Jorge (Masvidal). At least he tried. Dustin doesn’t even want to try. He’s going to go into retirement knowing that I owned his soul and he didn’t defend his family’s honor and legacy. So, Dustin’s a little c*ck, he’s Louisiana swamp trash and he’s a pathetic little b***h."

Check out Covington's comments below (0:57):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.